Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46
Company announcement no. 45
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 46, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
1,916,500
160,208,632
14 Novemberr 2022
11,000
97.86
1,076,460
15 November 2022
11,000
98.69
1,085,590
16 November 2022
11,000
98.18
1,079,980
17 November 2022
11,000
97.24
1,069,640
18 November 2022
11,000
98.11
1,079,210
Total week 46
55,000
5,390,880
Total accumulated
1,971,500
165,599,512
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,128,846 treasury shares, equal to 1.73 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
