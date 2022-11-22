Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46

Spar Nord Bank A/S

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 46, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,916,500 160,208,632 14 Novemberr 2022 11,000 97.86 1,076,460 15 November 2022 11,000 98.69 1,085,590 16 November 2022 11,000 98.18 1,079,980 17 November 2022 11,000 97.24 1,069,640 18 November 2022 11,000 98.11 1,079,210 Total week 46 55,000 5,390,880 Total accumulated 1,971,500 165,599,512

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,128,846 treasury shares, equal to 1.73 % of the Bank’s share capital.





