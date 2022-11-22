U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 46

·1 min read
Company announcement no. 45


In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 46, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 

Number of shares

Average purchase price

Transaction value (DKK)

Accumulated from last announcement

1,916,500

 

160,208,632

14 Novemberr 2022

11,000

97.86

1,076,460

15 November 2022

11,000

98.69

1,085,590

16 November 2022

11,000

98.18

1,079,980

17 November 2022

11,000

97.24

1,069,640

18 November 2022

11,000

98.11

1,079,210

Total week 46

 55,000

 

 5,390,880

Total accumulated

1,971,500

 

165,599,512

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,128,846 treasury shares, equal to 1.73 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations


Attachment


