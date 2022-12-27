Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 51
Company announcement no. 53
In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).
In week 51, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
Number of shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement
2.168.500
185.522.282
19 December 2022
11.000
101.04
1.111.440
20 December 2022
12.000
102.28
1.227.360
21 December 2022
11.000
105.03
1.155.330
22 December 2022
10.000
107.17
1.071.700
23 December 2022
10.000
107.02
1.070.200
Total week 51
54.000
5.636.030
Total accumulated
2.222.500
191.158.312
Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.265.567 treasury shares, equal to 1.83 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relations
