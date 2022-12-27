Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 51

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 53

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 51, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2.168.500 185.522.282 19 December 2022 11.000 101.04 1.111.440 20 December 2022 12.000 102.28 1.227.360 21 December 2022 11.000 105.03 1.155.330 22 December 2022 10.000 107.17 1.071.700 23 December 2022 10.000 107.02 1.070.200 Total week 51 54.000 5.636.030 Total accumulated 2.222.500 191.158.312

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2.265.567 treasury shares, equal to 1.83 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

