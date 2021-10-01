Share delicacy dass love, German Home Appliance brand Gaabor Unveils Stories Behind the Gaabor Air Fryers

Gaabor: Share delicacy dass love

Gaabor: Share delicacy dass love

Gaabor: Share delicacy dass love

STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home appliance brand Gaabor just celebrated the 13th anniversary of the launch of its first air fryer.



Founder of Gaabor, Gabor Lorenz shared at a recent event that he developed Gaabor’s first smoke-free air fryer back in 2008 for his newlywed daughter to have an easier time cooking at home. He worked together with a famous German car designer in Stuttgart to apply the oil system concept found in cars combined with Gaabor Cyclone air cold and hot circulation ventilation system + Accurate sectional cooking to his own products, bringing innovative technology and a fresh experience to cooking concepts. “Ever since then, I’ve been devoted to innovating our product to bring users delicious homemade and healthy meals from the convenience of their own kitchens. We’d like to help people around the world share food, love and joy with their families and friends. Share delicacy dass love.”

Founded in Stuttgart in 1987, Gaabor was born with a focus on delivering rigorously crafted and high-quality home appliances. The company has since developed into a leading online retailer for small home appliances in Europe, specializing in products such as smoke-free air fryers, food processors, electric ovens and juicers, etc.

Crafted through many updates from the first Gaabor air fryer invention, the classical Gaabor smoke-free air fryer GA-E5A creates food with a crispy taste while retaining its water content. Users will enjoy the crispy outside and the tender, healthy and delicious inside. According to data from Gaabor Lab, the food cooked by Gaabor air fryers retains more nutrients than traditional fryers and also tastes very tender and juicy. The GA-E5A air fryer features a modern sleek design, added the latest electronic touch screen function, for kitchen do-it-yourselfers to create quick, delicious and healthy meals from the convenience of home.

Story continues

“For decades, Gaabor has strived to make its German-quality products and craftsmanship available to customers across the globe,” says Lorenz. “We’re delighted to contribute healthier lives to our customers, especially Generation Zers, who are known for being health-conscious and tech-savvy. We’re always happy to bring innovative technology and a fresh experience to cooking concepts, helping customers and families around the world.”

Gaabor, share delicacy dass love.





Contact:

service@gaabor-global.com

www.gaabor-global.com

Instagram: Gaabor_Official

Facebook: Gaabor.Official

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f6407fe-4ffd-4088-9f85-de688e1cd062



