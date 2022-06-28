U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.00
    +20.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,584.00
    +163.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,108.75
    +68.25 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.80
    +13.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.59
    +2.02 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    +0.14 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.89
    -0.34 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7620
    +0.3160 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,885.28
    -487.31 (-2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.50
    -6.30 (-1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,327.85
    +69.53 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,049.47
    +178.20 (+0.66%)
     

Update re share issue: Major shareholders confirm subscription

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IOX.OL
  • IOXO.OL
Interoil Exploration &amp; Production ASA
Interoil Exploration & Production ASA

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Oslo, 28 June 2022

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") is pleased to inform that Integra Oil and Gas SA (“Integra”) and International Capital Markets Group (“ICMG”), two leading and long-term shareholders in the Company, have each confirmed subscription of shares worth USD 300,000 in the ongoing fund raise. The combined commitment of the two represents approximately 20 per cent of the maximum number of shares offered in the ongoing share issue.

For both Integra and ICMG this represents a significant additional investment in Interoil, signaling their strong belief in the Company and its plans.

“We are grateful for the continued support of these long-term investors, which have a deep understanding of business opportunities and energy markets in Latin America in general, and in Argentina in particular,” said Leandro Carbone, CEO of Interoil Exploration and Production ASA.

The subscription period in the Share Issue (as defined in a NewsWeb announcement dated 14 June 2022) closes on 1 July 2022. The Share Issue is directed towards Norwegian investors and international institutional investors pursuant to and in compliance with applicable exemptions from relevant registration, filing and prospectus requirements, and subject to other applicable selling restrictions.

The Share Issue comprises the issue of up to 23,076,923 new shares in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 1.30 per share. The minimum subscription amount in the Share Issue will is NOK 10,000. Allocations of shares in the Share Issue will be made at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and the completion of the Share Issue is conditional upon approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

For more information about the Share Issue, please study previous announcements in this regard and the prospectus which is available on the Company’s website here: Prospectus | Interoil

Important Notice

The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Copies of this announcement are not being made and may not be distributed or sent into any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful or would require registration or other measures. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and accordingly may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering or their securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons in the United Kingdom that are (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom this announcement may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This communication must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only for relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Persons distributing this communication must satisfy themselves that it is lawful to do so.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent judgment. It is not intended as investment advice. This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (as amended) as implemented in any Member State.

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to: ir@interoil.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements of section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

+ + +

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.


Recommended Stories

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman thinks we’re headed for a recession and warns that things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Nike earnings show “strength the consumer willing to spend” on athletic wear, analyst says

    Tigress Financial Partners CIO Ivan Feinseth analyzes Nike's Q4 earnings report and its announced share buyback program, the impact China's COVID lockdowns had on retail supply chains, and how the athletic apparel brand manages its inventories.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • Mr. Big Short: Fed May do a 180 on Interest Rates

    The Federal Reserve has raised the fed funds rate target by 150 basis points since March, and many experts expect a lot more.

  • Bank of America plans to boost quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at Bank of America's stock after announcing a boost to its quarterly dividends.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 10 Stocks for Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends for recession, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 Stocks for Recession. Recession fears have steadily been gathering pace at the stock market over the past few […]

  • Playtika Holding Corp.'s (NASDAQ:PLTK) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 88% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Playtika Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:PLTK ) by taking the...

  • Trump-Tied SPAC Tumbles After Disclosing Grand Jury Subpoena

    (Bloomberg) -- Digital World Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group, tumbled after disclosing that a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York issued subpoenas to the company and members of its board of directors. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-A

  • 11 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 11 best undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing has long been an investors’ go-to strategy to come atop the broad market and pocket huge profits for themselves and their […]

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Four big U.S. banks raise dividends after stress tests

    Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo hiked their dividends on Monday after the U.S. banks cleared their annual stress test exercise last week. The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, giving them a clean bill of health and paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. The results allowed banks to announce higher dividends despite the Fed's test being tougher than in 2021, pushing up some lenders' required capital buffers more than expected.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do In New Stock Market Rally; Nike Earnings Beat; Tesla Sales Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market fall. Tesla sales are due out amid the new stock market rally.

  • Metals Haven’t Crashed This Hard Since the Great Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals are on track for the worst quarter since the 2008 financial crisis as prices are pummeled by recession worries. Copper, the great economic bellwether, has ricocheted into a bear market from a record four months ago, while tin just tumbled 21% in its worst week since a 1980s crisis froze London trading for four years.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep.

  • Tesla stock dip is ‘a generational-type opportunity’ for investors: Analyst

    CFRA VP and Equity Analyst Garrett Nelson joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Tesla's position in the auto industry, brand loyalty by consumers in the EV space, competition with the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Cybertruck, and the impact of CEO Elon Musk's interest in Twitter on the EV developer.

  • Trump-tied SPAC subpoenaed, Cathie Wood’s ARKK sees long inflow streak, Frontier stock slumps

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of today's stocks tied to trending industry stories, including Digital World Acquisition Corp. being subpoenaed by a New York grand jury and interrupting its merger with Truth Social, and Frontier and Spirit Airlines' stock action amid acquisition negotiations.

  • Buy-the-dippers, take note: Wall Street’s most notorious bear sees a stock rally coming

    Morgan Stanley equity strategists, led by the bearish Michael Wilson, say the S&P 500 Index may climb another 5% to 7%—before resuming losses.

  • What Morgan Stanley Says to Do in a Bear Market Rally

    By June 2022 the main indexes of U.S. stock had plunged at least 20% from their January 2022 peaks, meaning the market had tumbled into a bear market. However, on some days the market actually closed higher. In such circumstances … Continue reading → The post What Morgan Stanley Says to Do in a Bear Market Rally appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China to Ban Over One Million ‘Fake’ Foreign A-Share Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- China will ban more than one million mainland investors from trading onshore shares via the stock connect programs with Hong Kong, as authorities act on a new regulation to crack down on “fake foreign capital.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • Coinbase Sinks as Goldman Downgrades to Sell After 75% Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts downgraded Coinbase Global Inc. to a sell rating as the crypto winter continues to take its toll on the struggling digital currency exchange.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Ch

  • How to Turn $100,00 into Steady Passive Income

    If you have $100,000 to invest, you can generate thousands of dollars a year in passive income. The type of investment you choose for your $100,000 can determine the amount of passive income you can expect as well as the … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $100,000 for Passive Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.