How to share your location on iPhone: Two ways to show your friends where you are.

Whether it’s to keep from losing your friends on a trip to a new city or for your general safety, location sharing is one of the more convenient features on Apple devices.

There are two ways to share your location on your iPhone. Before you follow these steps, you should open up your device's privacy settings and make sure that "Location services" is toggled on. Your friends won't be able to see your location if it isn't enabled.

Here is a step-by-step guide to sharing your location on iPhone.

Smartphone too hot to handle?: How to keep iPhone, Android phone from overheating in summer weather

How to share location on iPhone using "Find My" app

Open the “Find My” app The app should show your location on a map. Tap on “People” from the main bar at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the plus sign, then select “Share My Location.” Select which contacts to share your location with. You will have the option to share for one hour, until the end of the day or indefinitely.

How to share location on iPhone

Easy listening:: Here's how to connect AirPods to your iPhone

How to share location with someone on iMessage

Open messages with desired contact Tap on the contact icon at the top of the message It should give you the option to share your location or share your current location under the call, video and info section.

Just curious? We got you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to share location on iPhone: Two ways to send your whereabouts