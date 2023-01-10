Share the Love with Premium Valentine’s Day Offerings from Hickory Farms and Wicked Good Cupcakes

Hickory Farms

2023 Collection Includes Savory Charcuterie & Wine Options, Deluxe Cupcake Gifts, and More!

Hickory Farms Unveils Valentine's Day Collection

The Valentine's Day collection includes premium treats from Wicked Good Cupcakes

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Valentine’s Day just a month away, it’s time to start thinking about how you want to celebrate your special someone. This year, delight your loved ones with premium gifts from America’s Favorite Food Gift Retailer, Hickory Farms , whose Valentine's Day collection includes charcuterie and wine gifts, as well as premium treats from Wicked Good Cupcakes , now part of the Hickory Farms family.



Launching today, the new collection features more than 20 exclusive gifts that will sweeten up anyone's day, including the new Love & Blooms Valentine’s Day Gift Box and Perfect Match Cupcakes & Wine Gift Set . To spice things up, check out the Hot Stuff Summer Sausage & Cheese Gift Box or Heartfelt Snacks & Sweets Gift Basket .

“At Hickory Farms, we’re thrilled to be offering a variety of brand new and exclusive Valentine’s Day products in partnership with Wicked Good Cupcakes,” said Judy Ransford, CEO at Hickory Farms. “People deserve to feel pampered and celebrated on this special occasion, and we hope to help you do just that with our premium assortment of products perfect for gifting and hosting this season.”

Below is just a sampling of the Valentine’s Day collection available now on hickoryfarms.com and wickedgoodcupcakes.com .

Valentine’s Day Gifts from Hickory Farms





Hickory Farms Love at First Bite Gift Set

NEW Love at First Bite Gift Set - Treat your special someone to the perfect date night in! This charcuterie gift set starts out with savory bites like Classico Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, and Strawberry Fig Jam to create a gourmet meat and cheese board. Chocolate Hearts and Cherry Sours add to the Valentine's Day fun. Heart Shaped Bamboo Cutting Board and Cheese Spreader make creating your Valentine's Day board easy. ($44.99)

NEW Sweets & Sips Valentine’s Day Wine Gift Set - Surprise your bestie with a sweet Valentine's Day gift. They can sip rich Ilo California Red Blend from the Hello Love Stemless Wine Glass while enjoying treats like Sour Peach Hearts, XOXO Sugar Cookie, and Chocolate Hearts. This is one gift they'll fall in love with! ($64.99)

Heartfelt Treats Gift Box - Say "Happy Valentine's Day" deliciously with this gift box filled with savory Hickory Farms favorites. Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Gouda Blend and Farmhouse Cheddar cheeses, plus Sweet Hot Mustard all pair beautifully to create the perfect bite. Then, for a sweet and salty treat, there's Cranberry Pistachio Crisps and adorable Heart Pretzels. The specially designed Valentine's Day box adds a thoughtful touch. ($42.99)

Heartfelt Snacks & Sweets Gift Basket - Spoil your special someone with a basket filled with snacks and sweets! This gourmet gift basket features hearty favorites like Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, Mission Jack Blend, Smoked Gouda Blend, Belgian Ale and Sweet Hot Mustards, and Cranberry Pistachio Crisps to create a savory meat and cheese spread. Heart Pretzels and Chocolate Nonpareils finish this gift off on a sweet note! ($64.99)

Hot Stuff Summer Sausage & Cheese Gift Box - Give a spicy twist on our best-selling, most loved gourmet gift! This meat and cheese gift box is perfect for your Valentine who loves snacks with a kick. They can combine our Signature Beef Summer Sausage and Spicy Beef Summer Sausage with a selection of Smoked Gouda Blend, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, and Smoked Cheddar Blend cheeses. Along with Spicy Sriracha and Sweet Hot Mustards, these tasty bites are ready to dip and delight. The signature designed Valentine's Day box adds a fun touch to this gift. ($59.99)

Valentine’s Day Charcuterie & Chocolate Gift Box - Give the gift of the perfect Valentine's Day charcuterie experience! This premium meat and cheese gift box lets them create savory flavor combinations with Signature Beef and Spicy Beef Summer Sausages, Three Pepper Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, Smoked Cheddar Blend, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, Hot Pepper Bacon Jam, Smoky Onion Mustard, and Cranberry Pistachio Crisps. Our Signature Chocolate Collection, Heart Pretzels, and Chocolate Nonpareils make this gift extra indulgent. ($84.99)

Valentine’s Day Cheese & Sausage Lover’s Gift Box - Wish your special someone a happy Valentine's Day with this gift box filled with their favorite flavors! This meat and cheese gift features Signature Beef, Spicy Beef, and Sweet & Smoky Turkey Summer Sausages that pair deliciously with Harvest Cheddar Blend, Farmhouse Cheddar, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Three Cheese & Onion Blend, and Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend for a wide variety of flavor. The Valentine's Day box makes this gift extra special. And because it’s gluten-free, this gift makes a great pick that almost anyone can enjoy! ($69.99)

Valentine’s Day Sweet & Savory Gift Tower - This Valentine's Day gift is a stack of signature designed boxes filled with treats they'll love. Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, and Belgian Ale Mustard pair perfectly to create savory bites. Heart Pretzels, Milk Chocolate Covered Sandwich Cookies, and Cherry Sours add sweetness to this gift. Send as a special way to celebrate with your favorite snack lover. ($49.99)

Also Available in Partnership with Wicked Good Cupcakes

Wicked Good Cupcakes Perfect Match Cupcakes & Wine Gift Set





NEW Love & Blooms Valentine’s Day Gift Box - Treat your special someone to a new spin on sweets and flowers this Valentine's Day! This gift box starts out with two Valentine's Day-exclusive cupcake jars from Wicked Good Cupcakes (spoons included for instant enjoyment!). Your Valentine can light the pretty Paddywax Petite Flowers Candle and grow their own beautiful blooms with the Modern Sprout You're Wild Seed Bomb. Sour Peach Hearts and XOXO Sugar Cookie are a sweet way to end this gift. The specially-designed box adds a heartfelt touch. ($64.99)

NEW Valentines Cupcake 2-Pack with Ilo Rose - This cupcake and wine gift is an indulgent way to celebrate Valentine's Day! Cupid's Confetti and Valentine's Velvet Cupcake Jars are deliciously paired with Ilo California Rosé Wine. This gift even comes with cupcake spoons so they can dig right in! ($59.99)

NEW Perfect Match Cupcakes & Wine Gift Set - This Valentine's Day, send your special someone a gift that includes a perfect pairing. This cupcake and wine gift features Cupid's Confetti and Valentine's Velvet cupcake jars, complete with spoons for easy enjoyment! They can pour a glass of Ilo California Rosé Wine, light the Paddywax candle with the included matches, and grow their own beautiful blooms with the Modern Sprout Butterfly Seed Pop. Sour Peach Hearts and XOXO Sugar Cookie add a little extra love to this Valentine's Day gift box. ($99.99)

Customers can save 10% on their first order by signing up for emails or texts at hickoryfarms.com and can also follow Hickory Farms and Wicked Good Cupcakes on Instagram ( here and here ) and Facebook ( here and here ) for the latest information on deals and new product launches.

*All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.hickoryfarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; or Twitter .

ABOUT WICKED GOOD CUPCAKES

Wicked Good Cupcakes began when mother-daughter team Tracey Noonan and Danielle Vilagie took cake-decorating classes to spend time together. The popularity of their cupcakes spread and after captivating the nation on Shark Tank, their business took off. Now part of the Hickory Farms family, Wicked Good Cupcakes offers a wide selection of classic and seasonal flavors perfect for every occasion. For more information, visit www.wickedgoodcupcakes.com or www.hickoryfarms.com/sweets/cupcakes-in-jars/ . Join the conversation on Instagram and Facebook .

Media Contacts:

Diana Alkemade

Hickory Farms

Email: Diana.Alkemade@hickoryfarms.com

Tel: 312.361.3469

Jeannie Evanchan

Praytell Agency

Email: jeannie@praytellagency.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be020fbc-964b-450f-a182-0c240c94ff32

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48768f32-3cae-411b-9f63-ed94b7541155



