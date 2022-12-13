U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Share purchases by Yara management

Yara International ASA
·2 min read
Yara International ASA
Yara International ASA

Oslo, 13 December 2022: On behalf of members of Yara’s Group Executive Board, Yara has today purchased a total of 9,909 Yara shares (ticker: YAR, ISIN: NO0010208051) in the market at an average price of NOK 433.078 per share.

The shares are purchased on behalf of and transferred to Yara executives taking part in the Share Based Remuneration (“SBR”) program.

In order to support alignment between members of the Group Executive Board and the shareholder interests, it is expected that members of the Group Executive Board that participate in the SBR program, every year as a minimum - in addition to the shares received as part of the SBR - invest in Yara shares an amount equaling the lowest amount received as net, after tax STIP (Short Term Incentive Program) payout for the preceding year or the net amount received as SBR for the relevant year. Such investments should be made until the shareholding amounts to two times the gross remuneration package, including pension. Guidelines on salary and other remuneration for executive personnel is further described in the Yara 2022 Integrated Report on page 93-96.

The share purchases on behalf of the following Yara executives are considered as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (“MAR”) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 19:

President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 2,309 shares.

EVP Corporate Development & Deputy CEO Lars Røsæg bought 1,201 shares.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Thor Giæver bought 866 shares.

EVP Europe Mónica Andrés Enríquez bought 804 shares.

EVP Africa & Asia Fernanda Lopes Larsen bought 1,006 shares.

EVP Americas Chrystel Monthean bought 1,078 shares.

EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 952 shares.

EVP & General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 1,039 shares.

EVP People, Process & Digitalization Solveig Hellebust bought 654 shares.


Individual notifications for each of the persons above are included in the attachment.


Contact:

Anika Jovik, Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: (+47) 472 24 959
E-mail: anika.jovik@yara.com


About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment


