Share Registry Services Market to hit USD 4,809.60 Million by 2028 - Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Value Chain Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Increasing demand from numerous organizations to automate their business operations using respective share registry software is driving the adoption of share registry services solutions.

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Share Registry Services Market Size 2020, By Type (Hardware, and Software), Application (Issuers, and Investors), Regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global share registry services market size is projected to gather a CAGR of above 8.19% over the forecast years 2021-2028. The share registry is the entity which, on behalf of the corporation, offers share-related services to the shareholders. Transferring shares, issuance of shares, registration, safekeeping of records, and share management are among the services provided by the global share registry. Global share registry services would benefit from increased adoption of end-to-end registry systems. Various factors are causing the demand to expand. In particular, the application division of Share Registry Services, as well as the growing awareness of them, is what makes this part of the company critical to its overall growth.

The Share Registry Services market is being boosted by features such as Issue Registry. The rising interest from SMEs and various industry verticals, as well as large-scale monetary development, are the primary factors driving the market's growth. The demand for Share Registry Services is being boosted by the End User, such as Issuers. Furthermore, growing interest from SMEs and various industry verticals, as well as large-scale monetary growth, are the primary factors propelling the market forward.

The future and existing share registry services market progress are outlined to know the market attractiveness. Key influencing factors focus on the share registry services of market opportunities over the forecast years. Factors such as the simplified transfer and issuance of share are driving the market growth. Also, the rising demand of share registry is boosting the global share registry services market growth. However, lack of knowledge about share registry is likely to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand in emerging nations is anticipated to be an opportunity for the share registry services market.

Adroit Market Research report on the global share registry services market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2020, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at the global as well as country level. Also, the study assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives, and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global anti-slip s additives market have been studied in detail.

The share registry services market has solid competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the share registry services industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Based on the type segment, the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. In the year 2020, the software segment gathered the major share and it is likely to maintain its position during the forecast years. The market growth of this segment is primarily ascribed to the increasing demand from numerous organizations to automate their business operations using respective share registry software is driving the adoption of share registry services solutions.

The European region is projected to accumulate the highest growth during the forecast years. The market growth in this region is mainly ascribed to the growing need for improved productivity and increased demand in this region. Besides, the growing adoption of share registry software and internet penetration is also boosting the market growth in this region. In addition to this, the European region held the highest market share in 2020 and it is projected to remain dominant during the forecast years 2021-2028.

The major players of the global share registry services market are Advanced Share Registry, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, Automic Pty Ltd, Boardroom, Capita, CDC Pakistan, Computershare, Equiniti, Security Transfer Australia, Tricor, and Wells Fargo and Link Group. The share registry services market comprises well established local as well as global players.

