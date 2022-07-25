U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,971.27
    +9.64 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,993.27
    +93.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,814.62
    -19.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.64
    +6.76 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.10
    +1.40 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.20
    -11.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.29 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8110
    +0.0280 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6670
    +0.6170 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,907.66
    -804.16 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.66
    +1.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,306.30
    +29.93 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 22 July 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KBC Ancora
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBCA.BR
KBC Ancora
KBC Ancora

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 25 July 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 22 July 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 35,500 shares in the period from 18 July 2022 to 22 July 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 18 July 2022

7,500

33.39

33.00

33.64

250,441.50

Tue 19 July 2022

7,000

33.10

32.74

33.44

231,669.90

Wed 20 July 2022

6,500

33.95

33.68

34.52

220,676.95

Thu 21 July 2022

6,500

34.30

33.56

34.86

222,942.20

Fri 22 July 2022

8,000

33.62

33.38

34.30

268,924.80

TOTAL
(period concerned)

35,500

33.65

32.74

34.86

1,194,655.35

TOTAL (overall repurchase program)

243,286

35.37

32.36

38.62

8,605,760.66

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 243,286 of its own shares, or 0.31% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 35.37 euros per share and for a total amount of 8,605,761 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 17.21% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
26 August 2022        Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year
27 September 2022        Annual Report for the financial year 2021/2022 available
28 October 2022        General Meeting

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Newmont reports earnings miss amid rising gold mining costs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings and the stock performance for Newmont Goldcorp.

  • Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJ

    (Bloomberg) -- Google co-founder Sergey Brin instructed his advisers to sell his personal investments in Elon Musk’s companies in recent months after learning that he had a brief affair with his wife, according to the Wall Street Journal.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing t

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Twitter, BJ's Restaurants, and Tesla Motors -- rose 6%, 5%, and 13%, respectively, averaging out to an 8% surge. Business is slowing at Shopify's e-commerce platform. Shopify has fallen short of Wall Street profit targets in two of the past three quarters.

  • Redbox stock shoots toward best day on record

    Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares were surging toward their best day on record Monday, though it wasn't immediately clear what was driving the stock move.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Newmont (NEM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -23.33% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Weber replaces CEO Chris Scherzinger, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Weber CEO Chris Scherzinger is stepping down and Alan Matula will replace him as interim CEO.

  • Investors Heavily Search Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Here is What You Need to Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Salesforce.com (CRM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • GM, Ford confront Wall Street's recession fears

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. One big difference from past slowdowns is that GM and Ford's U.S. dealers are not sitting on big inventories of unsold vehicles that would have to be discounted to sell.

  • WWE discloses expenses tied to ex-CEO Vince McMahon, to restate results

    McMahon, 76, who turned WWE into an entertainment powerhouse with more than $1 billion in annual revenue after buying the company from his father in 1982, stepped down on Friday as CEO and chairman. He is being investigated by WWE's board for agreements to pay $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, the Wall Street Journal has reported. The exit, which several industry insiders considered inconceivable until a few days ago, saw his daughter Stephanie McMahon become the co-CEO along with Nick Khan.

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • These 10 Companies Recently Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 companies that recently raised their dividends. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend stocks, and go directly to read These 5 Companies Recently Increased Their Dividends. In 2022, many companies raised their dividends steadily as their financial health recovered after the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 81% of the companies […]

  • As I Screen for Value Stocks, Intel Becomes an Even Bigger Bargain Than Before

    The semiconductor giant is among the now 13 companies that have made it through this stringent sifting process.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell As Investors Reassess 'Safe Yield' Telecom Stocks

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

    Devon Energy (DVN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • The Most Troubling Thing About Unity's ironSource Deal

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently agreed to merge with ironSource (NYSE: IS), an Israeli ad tech company, in a $4.4 billion deal. The deal stunned Unity's investors for three reasons. First, Unity's offer represented a 74% premium to ironSource's 30-day average trading price, and the all-stock deal will dilute Unity's existing shares by more than 30%.