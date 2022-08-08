U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.40
    -6.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,805.43
    +1.96 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,643.37
    -14.18 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,940.61
    +18.79 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.59
    +1.58 (+1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.50
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    +0.81 (+4.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0204
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7760
    -0.0640 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6300
    -0.3400 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,903.44
    +803.63 (+3.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.56
    +13.69 (+2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 05 August 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KBC Ancora
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KBCA.BR
KBC Ancora
KBC Ancora

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 08 August 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 05 August 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 30,500 shares in the period from 01 August 2022 to 05 August 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 1 August 2022

6,000

34.09

33.76

34.48

204,553.80

Tue 2 August 2022

6,500

33.48

33.22

33.72

217,594.65

Wed 3 August 2022

4,000

34.09

33.54

34.36

136,379.60

Thu 4 August 2022

9,000

34.18

33.90

34.58

307,586.70

Fri 5 August 2022

5,000

34.53

34.20

34.80

172,645.50

TOTAL
(period concerned)

30,500

34.06

33.22

34.80

1,038,760.25

TOTAL (overall repurchase program)

299,286

35.10

32.36

38.62

10,504,086.81

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 299,286 of its own shares, or 0.38% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 35.10 euros per share and for a total amount of 10,504,087 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 21.01% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
26 August 2022        Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year
27 September 2022        Annual Report for the financial year 2021/2022 available
28 October 2022        General Meeting

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


Recommended Stories