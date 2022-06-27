U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 24 June 2022

KBC Ancora
·2 min read
KBC Ancora
KBC Ancora

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 27 June 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 24 June 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 37 528 shares in the period from 20 June 2022 to 24 June 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 20 June 2022

7 000

37.5451

37.1400

37.8000

262 815.70

Tue 21 June 2022

6 500

38.3159

38.1600

38.6200

249 053.35

Wed 22 June 2022

6 528

37.9725

37.5800

38.2000

247 884.48

Thu 23 June 2022

9 000

36.8832

36.5400

37.9000

331 948.80

Fri 24 June 2022

8 500

36.8181

36.4000

37.2200

312 953.85

TOTAL
(period concerned)

37 528

37.4296

36.4000

38.6200

1 404 656.18

TOTAL (overall repurchase program)

102 686

36.9864

35.8000

38.6200

3 797 986.63

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 102 686 of its own shares, or 0.13% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78 301 314), for an average price of 36.9864 euros per share and for a total amount of 3 797 987 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 7.60% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
26 August 2022        Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year
27 September 2022        Annual Report for the 2022 financial year available
28 October 2022        General Meeting

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


