Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 24 June 2022
Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 27 June 2022 (17:40 CEST)
Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 24 June 2022
As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 37 528 shares in the period from 20 June 2022 to 24 June 2022.
The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:
Transaction date
Number of shares
Average price (EUR)
Lowest price (EUR)
Highest price (EUR)
Total amount (EUR)
Mon 20 June 2022
7 000
37.5451
37.1400
37.8000
262 815.70
Tue 21 June 2022
6 500
38.3159
38.1600
38.6200
249 053.35
Wed 22 June 2022
6 528
37.9725
37.5800
38.2000
247 884.48
Thu 23 June 2022
9 000
36.8832
36.5400
37.9000
331 948.80
Fri 24 June 2022
8 500
36.8181
36.4000
37.2200
312 953.85
TOTAL
37 528
37.4296
36.4000
38.6200
1 404 656.18
TOTAL (overall repurchase program)
102 686
36.9864
35.8000
38.6200
3 797 986.63
All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 102 686 of its own shares, or 0.13% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78 301 314), for an average price of 36.9864 euros per share and for a total amount of 3 797 987 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 7.60% of the repurchase program.
The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.
KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.
Financial calendar:
26 August 2022 Annual statement for the 2021/2022 financial year
27 September 2022 Annual Report for the 2022 financial year available
28 October 2022 General Meeting
This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.
