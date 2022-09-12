U.S. markets close in 3 hours 45 minutes

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 09 September 2022

KBC Ancora
·2 min read
KBC Ancora
KBC Ancora

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 12 September 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 09 September 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 35,201 shares in the period from 05 September 2022 to 09 September 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 5 September 2022

8,800

33.14

32.80

33.04

291,623.20

Tue 6 September 2022

8,000

33.40

33.16

33.84

267,210.40

Wed 7 September 2022

5,500

33.32

33.04

33.58

183,277.60

Thu 8 September 2022

5,900

34.43

34.08

34.76

203,141.13

Fri 9 September 2022

7,001

35.52

35.10

35.80

248,659.42

TOTAL (period concerned)

35,201

33.92

32.80

35.80

1,193,911.75

TOTAL (overall repurchase program)

465,538

34.67

31.68

38.62

16,139,439.09

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 465,538 of its own shares, or 0.59% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 34.67 euros per share and for a total amount of 16,139,439 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 32.28% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
27 September 2022        Annual Report for the financial year 2021/2022 available
28 October 2022        General Meeting

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


