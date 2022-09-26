U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.42
    -17.81 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,421.67
    -168.74 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,871.48
    +3.55 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,671.25
    -8.34 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    -1.25 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.40
    -14.20 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    18.71
    -0.20 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9621
    -0.0067 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8010
    +0.1040 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0680
    -0.0176 (-1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5460
    +1.2260 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,076.63
    +52.36 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.09
    +4.99 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 23 September 2022

KBC Ancora
·2 min read
KBC Ancora
KBC Ancora

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 26 September 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 23 September 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 42,900 shares in the period from 19 September 2022 to 23 September 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 19 September 2022

5,500

37.05

36.44

37.50

203,754.10

Tue 20 September 2022

9,400

36.92

36.60

37.62

347,050.82

Wed 21 September 2022

8,700

36.39

36.14

36.90

316,593.87

Thu 22 September 2022

9,800

36.23

35.56

36.48

355,036.36

Fri 23 September 2022

9,500

35.32

34.76

35.90

335,528.60

TOTAL
(period concerned)

42,900

36.32

34.76

37.62

1,557,963.75

TOTAL
(overall repurchase program)

538,938

34.89

31.68

38.62

18,805,859.29

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 538,938 of its own shares, or 0.69% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 34.89 euros per share and for a total amount of 18,805,859 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 37.61% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
27 September 2022         Annual Report 2021/2022 available and notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
28 October 2022         Annual General Meeting
27 January 2023         Interim financial report (1H)
1 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

    While we can see the automotive industry slowly change gears from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), the switchover may be picking up pace. If investors haven't considered EV companies before, now is the time to take a closer look. Ford has been accelerating its EV strategy for some time now, expecting a 600,000 EV production run rate by late 2023 and an annual run rate of more than 2 million EVs by late 2026.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Dollar Surge Tends to End in Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The US dollar’s recent rally is creating an “untenable situation” for risk assets including stocks, and in the past this kind of dollar strength has led to some kind of financial or economic crisis, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanBank of England Says Paper B

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Occidental (OXY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Is Trending Stock Bank of America Corporation (BAC) a Buy Now?

    Bank of America (BAC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • The Stock Market Is Undergoing a Regime Change

    I'm having second thoughts on rising interest rates and the resurgent bear market

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.

  • How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

    How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?

  • What Does the Yield Curve Tell Us About AGNC Investment's Portfolio?

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been downright awful for the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. In the early days of the pandemic, liquidity in the mortgage market dried up and the companies were beset with margin calls. Then pay attention to the mortgage REIT sector.

  • Institutional investors in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) see US$6.0b decrease in market cap last week, although long-term gains have benefitted them.

    If you want to know who really controls Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.