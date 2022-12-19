U.S. markets close in 4 hours

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022

KBC Ancora
·2 min read
KBC Ancora
KBC Ancora

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 19 December 2022 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 December 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 34,562 shares in the period from 12 December 2022 to 16 December 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 12 December 2022

7,862

40.27

39.98

40.68

316,582.30

Tue 13 December 2022

5,000

41.25

40.24

41.56

206,271.00

Wed 14 December 2022

4,500

41.53

41.30

41.72

186,874.20

Thu 15 December 2022

8,000

41.09

40.90

41.50

328,733.60

Fri 16 December 2022

9,200

40.79

40.36

41.40

375,293.76

TOTAL
(period concerned)

34,562

40.90

39.98

41.72

1,413,754.86

TOTAL (overall repurchase program)

908,055

35.63

31.68

41.76

32,356,170.72

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 908,055 of its own shares, or 1.16% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 35.63 euros per share and for a total amount of 32,356,171 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 64.71% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
27 January 2023         Interim financial report (1H)
1 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023
27 October 2023         Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment


