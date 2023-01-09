U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 06 January 2023

·2 min read
Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 09 January 2023 (17:40 CET)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 06 January 2023

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 27,800 shares in the period from 02 January 2023 to 06 January 2023.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

Lowest price (EUR)

Highest price (EUR)

Total amount (EUR)

Mon 2 January 2023

5,500

42.77

42.40

42.90

235,238.85

Tue 3 January 2023

6,000

43.33

43.02

43.54

260,008.80

Wed 4 January 2023

5,300

43.85

43.46

44.12

232,417.72

Thu 5 January 2023

5,500

44.24

43.62

44.52

243,292.50

Fri 6 January 2023

5,500

44.73

44.26

44.96

246,021.60

TOTAL
(period concerned)

27,800

43.78

42.40

44.96

1,216,979.47

TOTAL (overall repurchase program)

978,355

36.16

31.68

44.96

35,374,170.69

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.
Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 978,355 of its own shares, or 1.25% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 36.16 euros per share and for a total amount of 35,374,171 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 70.75% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:
27 January 2023         Interim financial report (1H)
1 September 2023         Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023
27 October 2023         Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72
email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

