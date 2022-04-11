Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
4,285,213
343.33
1,471,221,049
4 April 2022
36,939
376.38
13,903,060
5 April 2022
37,000
374.95
13,873,021
6 April 2022
41,215
367.63
15,151,722
7 April 2022
42,000
367.53
15,436,239
8 April 2022
42,000
372.24
15,634,248
Accumulated under the programme
4,484,367
344.58
1,545,219,339
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,515,662 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital.
As of 5 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,676,327 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
