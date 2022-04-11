U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
·1 min read
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

4,285,213

343.33

1,471,221,049

4 April 2022

36,939

376.38

13,903,060

5 April 2022

37,000

374.95

13,873,021

6 April 2022

41,215

367.63

15,151,722

7 April 2022

42,000

367.53

15,436,239

8 April 2022

42,000

372.24

15,634,248

Accumulated under the programme

4,484,367

344.58

1,545,219,339

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,515,662 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.10% of the share capital.

As of 5 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,676,327 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


