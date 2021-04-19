U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
·1 min read
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

846,979

265.70

225,039,669

12 April 2021

13,926

304.29

4,237,573

13 April 2021

14,500

307.58

4,459,938

14 April 2021

13,785

302.50

4,170,027

15 April 2021

14,051

297.82

4,184,672

16 April 2021

14,000

302.36

4,232,991

Accumulated under the programme

917,241

268.55

246,324,869

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 917,241 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 1.26% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


