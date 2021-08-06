U.S. markets open in 6 hours 56 minutes

Share repurchase programme

RTX A/S
·1 min read
In this article:
Noerresundby, Denmark, 6 August 2021
Announcement no. 43/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 30 July 2021 to 5 August 2021:

Number of
shares

Average
purchase price

Transaction
value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

249,550

194.70

48,586,308

30 July 2021

200

161.80

32,360

2 August 2021

500

175.00

87,500

3 August 2021

200

178.27

35,654

4 August 2021

200

176.66

35,332

5 August 2021

200

176.63

35,326

Accumulated under the programme

250,850

194.59

48,812,480

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 496,236 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.74% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment


