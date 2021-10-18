U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
·1 min read
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

256,569

285.44

73,235,429

11 October 2021

38,000

295.35

11,223,270

12 October 2021

35,000

294.57

10,309,817

13 October 2021

37,991

297.40

11,298,459

14 October 2021

40,000

300.80

12,031,872

15 October 2021

40,000

310.60

12,423,864

Accumulated under the programme

447,560

291.63

130,522,711

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 3,039,633 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.19% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


