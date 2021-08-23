The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 2,071,219 290.66 602,010,670 16 August 2021 13,136 325.97 4,281,973 17 August 2021 14,500 307.57 4,459,758 18 August 2021 52,800 288.96 15,256,972 19 August 2021 63,800 281.23 17,942,755 20 August 2021 70,130 279.44 19,597,015 Accumulated under the programme 2,285,585 290.32 663,549,143

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,285,585 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.15% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment



