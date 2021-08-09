The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 1,934,731 288.73 558,622,924 2 August 2021 14,000 310.16 4,342,233 3 August 2021 14,000 309.51 4,333,084 4 August 2021 13,495 308.29 4,160,401 5 August 2021 13,693 307.95 4,216,732 6 August 2021 14,500 315.89 4,580,430 Accumulated under the programme 2,004,419 289.49 580,255,803

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,004,419 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.76% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



