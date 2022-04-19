U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,388.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,315.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,912.00
    +4.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.10
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.97
    -1.24 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.60
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    26.08
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0799
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.63
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0870
    +1.0870 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,685.93
    +1,803.17 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    950.00
    +19.08 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.92
    -18.46 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Share repurchase programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jyske Bank
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JYSKF
  • JYSKY
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

4,484,367

344.58

1,545,219,339

11 April 2022

41,474

372.43

15,446,257

12 April 2022

48,474

357.71

17,339,489

13 April 2022

50,738

359.26

18,228,205

Accumulated under the programme

4,625,053

345.13

1,596,233,290

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,656,348 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.30% of the share capital.

As of 12 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,464,033 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Should You Also Consider Buying Intel (INTC) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Dividend Strategy” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Dividend Strategy outperformed its S&P 500 Index benchmark during the first quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in three of 11 sectors in which it was […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Warren Buffett's Bear Market Maneuvers

    This esteemed investor rarely changes his long-term investing strategy, no matter what the market does.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Russia Has Found No Place Yet to Invest Reserves After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions over the war with Ukraine left it in possession of only yuan and gold.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy

  • Elon Musk Isn’t Going Away if Twitter Rejects Him. Here’s What He Might Pay.

    Expect more drama even if the Twitter board rejects the Tesla CEO's offer for the social media platform. An Elvis Presley song has something to do with it.

  • Netflix, Tesla to report earnings this week

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick discusses earnings expectations for Netlix and Tesla.&nbsp;

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Falls Near Buy Point With Earnings On Tap, F-35 In Focus

    Will Lockheed Martin earnings include an update on F-35 fighter jets? LMT stock fell near a buy point.

  • Growth Stock Sell-Off: 3 Beaten Down Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    It's been a rough year for growth stocks. Year to date, the Vanguard Value ETF has returned 0.64% at the time of this writing, while the Vanguard Growth ETF has fallen 15.8%. Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Revolve Group are all down this year, but these companies still have enormous expansion opportunities over the long term.

  • Netflix Investors Could Be in for a Shocker This Week

    With investor sentiment near trough levels, the streaming pioneer could deliver a big surprise this week.

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Wednesday. Investors Should Prepare for Disappointment.

    Investors typically have high expectations for Tesla earnings. The EV pioneer's report on Wednesday might not deliver.

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • 10 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cyclical stocks for inflation. If you want to skip reading about what cyclical stocks are and how they perform during times of surging inflation, you can go directly to 5 Best Cyclical Stocks For Inflation. What Is A Cyclical Stock? A stock is said to be cyclical if […]

  • How Donald Trump Gets Away With Paying Less Income Tax Than Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their income tax returns last week. The first couple reported $610,702 in adjusted gross income and paid $150,439 in federal income tax at an effective tax rate of 24.6%. While it’s unclear what former president Donald Trump’s income or tax bill was for 2021, we can compare Biden’s 2017 federal tax return with the data The New York Times reported on regarding Trump’s income tax payment in 2017. Biden’s 2017 tax return showed $11,031,309 in a