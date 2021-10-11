Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
41,569
278.25
11,566,504
4 October 2021
43,000
278.09
11,958,076
5 October 2021
43,000
280.37
12,055,906
6 October 2021
43,000
284.99
12,254,613
7 October 2021
45,000
293.55
13,209,768
8 October 2021
41,000
297.33
12,190,563
Accumulated under the programme
256,569
285.44
73,235,429
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,848,642 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.93% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment