Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
·1 min read
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

41,569

278.25

11,566,504

4 October 2021

43,000

278.09

11,958,076

5 October 2021

43,000

280.37

12,055,906

6 October 2021

43,000

284.99

12,254,613

7 October 2021

45,000

293.55

13,209,768

8 October 2021

41,000

297.33

12,190,563

Accumulated under the programme

256,569

285.44

73,235,429

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,848,642 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.93% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


