Share repurchase programme
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
2,004,419
289.49
580,255,803
9 August 2021
13,600
321.11
4,367,145
10 August 2021
13,500
321.88
4,345,394
11 August 2021
13,300
326.51
4,342,643
12 August 2021
13,200
328.76
4,339,631
13 August 2021
13,200
330.31
4,360,055
Accumulated under the programme
2,071,219
290.66
602,010,670
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,071,219 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.85% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment