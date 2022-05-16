Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 5,165,237 349.69 1,806,225,247 9 May 2022 73,208 354.51 25,953,049 10 May 2022 74,227 352.19 26,142,133 11 May 2022 74,897 352.03 26,366,328 12 May 2022 75,644 350.74 26,531,263 Accumulated under the programme 5,463,213 349.83 1,911,218,020

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,494,508 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.

As of 10 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,798,078 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

