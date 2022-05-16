U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.50
    -32.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,926.00
    -194.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,258.00
    -124.75 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,773.30
    -16.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.14
    -1.35 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.06
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0408
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.87
    -2.90 (-9.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9700
    -0.2150 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,412.58
    -515.40 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    659.65
    -21.45 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.71
    -37.44 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Share repurchase programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jyske Bank
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JYSKF
  • JYSKY
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

5,165,237

349.69

1,806,225,247

9 May 2022

73,208

354.51

25,953,049

10 May 2022

74,227

352.19

26,142,133

11 May 2022

74,897

352.03

26,366,328

12 May 2022

75,644

350.74

26,531,263

Accumulated under the programme

5,463,213

349.83

1,911,218,020

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,494,508 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.51% of the share capital.

As of 10 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,798,078 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • US Futures, Oil Retreat After Big China Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and stocks wavered Monday as poor Chinese economic data fueled concerns about the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityAn Asia-Pacific share index came

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Can Dutch Bros Bounce Back?

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) sank as much as 41% at the open, and settled with a 26% loss for the day after its first-quarter earnings report on Thursday. The investment community had a hard time digesting news that labor and commodity inflation are wreaking havoc on the company's bottom line. Because it is a key input, dairy prices hit Dutch Bros hard when they rose 25% in March .

  • It Might Not Be Time to Buy the Dip. This Expert Sees Stocks Falling Even Lower.

    Veteran market technician Andrew Addison says there is no evidence that more stocks are reversing their downtrends as the broad indexes fall.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Tech Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now

    The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index has tumbled around 25% this year, and many of its components have been hit even harder. It might feel like a lousy time to buy stocks, but sinking stock markets are great places to look for bargain opportunities. Shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are down 44% and 61%, respectively, since the beginning of 2022.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Warren Buffett has guided Berkshire Hathaway to market-crushing returns through good times and bad, and the Oracle of Omaha's investment conglomerate has now posted a total return of roughly 3.5% year to date. With a tip of the hat to Buffett's impressive market-beating mojo, a panel of Motley Fool investors has identified a trio of great stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that have what it takes to deliver fantastic performance. Read on to see why they identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as stocks that can help you crush the market over the long term.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in May

    With rising inflation and the potential for a recession, many businesses dependent on consumer spending have a reason to worry. This makes cybersecurity stocks a great buy today, as they are being sold off with their tech brethren, even though their businesses won't likely be affected. My top three cybersecurity stocks to buy right now are CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA).

  • $11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be Over

    (Bloomberg) -- A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinat

  • Despite bounce, S&P 500 hovers close to bear market. Here’s the number that counts

    The latest bull market for U.S. stocks remains on the brink of expiring, with the benchmark S&P 500 just shy of the threshold that marks bear territory. A Friday bounce for stocks saw the S&P 500 nearly halve its decline for the week to 2.4%, closing at 4023.89. In One Chart: Stock market’s ‘ultimate lows’ are still ahead as investors have not yet capitulated, says B. of A.

  • Princeton University Discloses Large Stake in Lithium Miner

    Princeton University is one of the largest shareholders in Lithium Americas, a development-stage miner.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has had a wild ride in the last few years. Then it was part of the epic meme-stock frenzy of 2021 when retail investors grouped to buy and hold downtrodden businesses. Fortunately, with the help of retail investors, AMC has survived the worst of the pandemic.