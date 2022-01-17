Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
2,287,856
324.03
741,343,517
10 January 2022
7,500
361.43
2,710,748
11 January 2022
12,500
366.99
4,587,414
12 January 2022
7,750
393.82
3,052,080
13 January 2022
10,000
411.71
4,117,063
14 January 2022
11,000
401.81
4,419,875
Accumulated under the programme
2,336,606
325.36
760,230,696
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,928,679 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.79% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment