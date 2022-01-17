U.S. markets closed

Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
·1 min read
In this article:
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

2,287,856

324.03

741,343,517

10 January 2022

7,500

361.43

2,710,748

11 January 2022

12,500

366.99

4,587,414

12 January 2022

7,750

393.82

3,052,080

13 January 2022

10,000

411.71

4,117,063

14 January 2022

11,000

401.81

4,419,875

Accumulated under the programme

2,336,606

325.36

760,230,696

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,928,679 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.79% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


