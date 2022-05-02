Share repurchase programme
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- JYSKF
- JYSKY
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
4,778,784
346.48
1,655,765,066
25 April 2022
34,000
404.40
13,749,573
26 April 2022
35,000
409.15
14,320,107
27 April 2022
34,000
400.44
13,614,872
28 April 2022
34,999
397.06
13,896,605
29 April 2022
34,977
394.90
13,812,312
Accumulated under the programme
4,951,760
348.39
1,725,158,534
Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,983,055 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 5.77% of the share capital.
As of 26 April 2022, Jyske Bank had 65,178,960 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment