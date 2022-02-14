U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
·1 min read
  • JYSKF
  • JYSKY
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

2,568,848

331.54

851,663,047

7 February 2022

35,700

402.24

14,359,914

8 February 2022

32,700

407.53

13,326,326

9 February 2022

32,000

412.92

13,213,354

10 February 2022

30,600

416.74

12,752,348

11 February 2022

33,063

409.71

13,546,178

Accumulated under the programme

2,732,911

336.22

918,861,167

With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,324.984 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.34% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


