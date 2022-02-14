Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
2,568,848
331.54
851,663,047
7 February 2022
35,700
402.24
14,359,914
8 February 2022
32,700
407.53
13,326,326
9 February 2022
32,000
412.92
13,213,354
10 February 2022
30,600
416.74
12,752,348
11 February 2022
33,063
409.71
13,546,178
Accumulated under the programme
2,732,911
336.22
918,861,167
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 5,324.984 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 7.34% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
