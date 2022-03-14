U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

3,390,155

341.70

1,158,402,364

7 March 2022

71,769

309.46

22,209,961

8 March 2022

75,015

318.58

23,897,982

9 March 2022

76,220

332.34

25,331,267

10 March 2022

77,869

336.98

26,240,680

11 March 2022

35,000

343.56

12,024,551

Accumulated under the programme

3,726,028

340.34

1,268,106,805

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,757,323 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.00% of the share capital.

As of 8 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,563,639 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


