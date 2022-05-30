U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.88
    +0.81 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.30
    +6.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0757
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2870
    +0.2020 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,662.93
    +1,596.76 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.40
    +39.90 (+6.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.11
    +30.65 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,369.43
    +587.75 (+2.19%)
     

Share repurchase programme

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jyske Bank
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JYSKF
  • JYSKY
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

5,632,786

350.50

1,974,271,703

23 May 2022

23,000

392.70

9,032,155

24 May 2022

10,000

405.18

4,051,807

25 May 2022

10,000

404.95

4,049,503

Accumulated under the programme

5,675,786

350.86

1,991,405,168

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,707,081 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.82% of the share capital.

As of 24 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,322,925 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

5,632,786

350.50

1,974,271,703

23 May 2022

23,000

392.70

9,032,155

24 May 2022

10,000

405.18

4,051,807

25 May 2022

10,000

404.95

4,049,503

Accumulated under the programme

5,675,786

350.86

1,991,405,168

Following settlement of the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank will own a total of 4,707,081 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.82% of the share capital.

As of 24 May 2022, Jyske Bank had 64,322,925 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Recommended Stories