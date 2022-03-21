Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Number of
Average purchase
Transaction
Accumulated, latest announcement
3,726,028
340.34
1,268,106,805
14 March 2022
32,955
341.81
11,264,312
15 March 2022
34,000
335.75
11,415,364
16 March 2022
33,000
348.79
11,510,156
17 March 2022
60,000
352.28
21,137,088
18 March 2022
60,000
360.64
21,638,130
Accumulated under the programme
3,945,983
340.87
1,345,071,855
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,977,278 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.31% of the share capital.
As of 15 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,226,327 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment