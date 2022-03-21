Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 3,726,028 340.34 1,268,106,805 14 March 2022 32,955 341.81 11,264,312 15 March 2022 34,000 335.75 11,415,364 16 March 2022 33,000 348.79 11,510,156 17 March 2022 60,000 352.28 21,137,088 18 March 2022 60,000 360.64 21,638,130 Accumulated under the programme 3,945,983 340.87 1,345,071,855

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,977,278 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.31% of the share capital.

As of 15 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,226,327 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment



