Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank
1 min read
Jyske Bank
Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares

Average purchase
price (DKK)

Transaction
value (DKK)

Accumulated, latest announcement

3,096,855

342.28

1,059,982,133

28 February 2022

43,500

357.59

15,555,365

1 March 2022

46,000

347.30

15,975,810

2 March 2022

66,000

328.82

21,702,284

3 March 2022

67,800

331.99

22,509,221

4 March 2022

70,000

323.97

22,677,551

Accumulated under the programme

3,390,155

341.70

1,158,402,364

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,421,450 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.51% of the share capital.

As of 1 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,862,551 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


