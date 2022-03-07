Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
Accumulated, latest announcement
3,096,855
342.28
1,059,982,133
28 February 2022
43,500
357.59
15,555,365
1 March 2022
46,000
347.30
15,975,810
2 March 2022
66,000
328.82
21,702,284
3 March 2022
67,800
331.99
22,509,221
4 March 2022
70,000
323.97
22,677,551
Accumulated under the programme
3,390,155
341.70
1,158,402,364
With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,421,450 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.51% of the share capital.
As of 1 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,862,551 outstanding shares in circulation.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
