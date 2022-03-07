Jyske Bank

The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 29 July 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 2 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021 and Corporate Announcement No. 8/2022 of 31 January 2022. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 3,096,855 342.28 1,059,982,133 28 February 2022 43,500 357.59 15,555,365 1 March 2022 46,000 347.30 15,975,810 2 March 2022 66,000 328.82 21,702,284 3 March 2022 67,800 331.99 22,509,221 4 March 2022 70,000 323.97 22,677,551 Accumulated under the programme 3,390,155 341.70 1,158,402,364

With the transactions stated above and following a capital reduction, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,421,450 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.51% of the share capital.

As of 1 March 2022, Jyske Bank had 66,862,551 outstanding shares in circulation.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment



