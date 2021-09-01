U.S. markets open in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.00
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,438.00
    +98.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.75
    +28.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.50
    +15.30 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.71
    +0.21 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.16
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3300
    +0.3340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,721.54
    +407.81 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.60
    +39.01 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.66
    +50.96 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

ShareBuilder 401k Adds Sustainable ESG Funds to Its Retirement Plans

·3 min read

<p> ESG Exchange Traded Funds Give Employees Access to Environmentally Sound and Socially Responsible Investments </p>

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareBuilder 401k is adding two ESG investments to its all Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) 401(k) line-up and now provides customers with the option to include socially and environmentally friendly funds into their retirement portfolios. Effective today, the two sustainable funds, also referred to as ESG funds, include:

  • The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Fund (symbol SUSA) tracks the investment results of an index composed of U.S. companies that have positive environmental, social and governance characteristics.

  • The S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free Index (symbol SPYX) is designed to measure the performance of companies in the S&P 500 index that are fossil fuel free - in that they do not own fossil fuel reserves.

These additions, in conjunction with the existing DSI (iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF) fund, provide customers with the ability to include all three ESG categories within their 401(k). The addition of SUSA and SPYX expands the ShareBuilder 401k roster for the first time in over a decade from 20 ETFs to 22 ETFs. Employees may also choose to invest in a money market or select one of the five all-ETF model portfolios offered in ShareBuilder 401k plans.

"Our proprietary analysis, models and investment experts determine the investments within our plans to ensure that our customers have access to high-quality, high-performing funds that are diverse, retirement appropriate and low cost," said Stuart Robertson, president and CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "As of today, we've added two ESG funds that meet this high bar to be included in the ShareBuilder 401k line-up. We are pleased to add these funds to cover sectors that are the focus of innovation and are an increasing area of interest among investors."

Beyond these ESGs, ShareBuilder 401k's investment line-up not only includes high-quality ETFs in core asset classes like large, mid and small cap equity and fixed income options, but also ETFs that cover inflation-protected securities, real estate, gold and more. This helps investors manage through various economic times and market conditions while also serving to meet their retirement time horizon and risk tolerance. For more information on the investment line-up visit: https://www.sharebuilder401k.com/services-investments/etf-lineup/

About ShareBuilder 401k

ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005, and now serving more than 6,500 businesses across the US, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. Every ShareBuilder 401k is fully-supported with access to 401(k) consultants, customer success managers, implementation specialists and customer care for each participant.

ShareBuilder 401k is committed to further expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through cutting-edge technology, low costs and quality education and support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Dan Branley, dbranley@launchcmus.com , 206.914.1231

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharebuilder-401k-adds-sustainable-esg-funds-to-its-retirement-plans-301366570.html

SOURCE ShareBuilder 401k

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

    The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) was a big underperformer. According to a report by Bloomberg, Wells Fargo isn't sending restitution payments to victims of its numerous scandals fast enough, and regulators are apparently not happy with the progress the bank has made to change its culture. If regulators are unhappy with the bank's progress, this penalty could remain in place longer than investors expect.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • General Electric: Is Selling the Steam Power Division a Good Move?

    Word on the Street is that General Electric (GE) might be readying to offload its Steam Power division to multi-national electric utility player EDF, a company majority-owned by the French government. According to reports, the deal is worth roughly $1.2 billion, although neither of the companies have made any formal announcement on the matter yet. Based on sub-segment level disclosures, BofA analyst Andrew Obin believes Steam Power was a loss maker in 2020. The division made up ~75% of the Power

  • Tencent Snapped Up by China Traders After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April. Beijing’s sprawling crackdown

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • British robotics pioneer Blue Prism targeted by private equity as US raid continues

    Two private equity firms are racing to snap up a pioneering London-listed robotics company in the latest US raid on a British stock.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.