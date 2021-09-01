ShareBuilder 401k Adds Sustainable ESG Funds to Its Retirement Plans

<p> ESG Exchange Traded Funds Give Employees Access to Environmentally Sound and Socially Responsible Investments </p>

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareBuilder 401k is adding two ESG investments to its all Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) 401(k) line-up and now provides customers with the option to include socially and environmentally friendly funds into their retirement portfolios. Effective today, the two sustainable funds, also referred to as ESG funds, include:

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Fund (symbol SUSA) tracks the investment results of an index composed of U.S. companies that have positive environmental, social and governance characteristics.

The S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free Index (symbol SPYX) is designed to measure the performance of companies in the S&P 500 index that are fossil fuel free - in that they do not own fossil fuel reserves.

These additions, in conjunction with the existing DSI (iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF) fund, provide customers with the ability to include all three ESG categories within their 401(k). The addition of SUSA and SPYX expands the ShareBuilder 401k roster for the first time in over a decade from 20 ETFs to 22 ETFs. Employees may also choose to invest in a money market or select one of the five all-ETF model portfolios offered in ShareBuilder 401k plans.

"Our proprietary analysis, models and investment experts determine the investments within our plans to ensure that our customers have access to high-quality, high-performing funds that are diverse, retirement appropriate and low cost," said Stuart Robertson, president and CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "As of today, we've added two ESG funds that meet this high bar to be included in the ShareBuilder 401k line-up. We are pleased to add these funds to cover sectors that are the focus of innovation and are an increasing area of interest among investors."

Beyond these ESGs, ShareBuilder 401k's investment line-up not only includes high-quality ETFs in core asset classes like large, mid and small cap equity and fixed income options, but also ETFs that cover inflation-protected securities, real estate, gold and more. This helps investors manage through various economic times and market conditions while also serving to meet their retirement time horizon and risk tolerance. For more information on the investment line-up visit: https://www.sharebuilder401k.com/services-investments/etf-lineup/

About ShareBuilder 401k

ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005, and now serving more than 6,500 businesses across the US, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. Every ShareBuilder 401k is fully-supported with access to 401(k) consultants, customer success managers, implementation specialists and customer care for each participant.

ShareBuilder 401k is committed to further expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through cutting-edge technology, low costs and quality education and support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Dan Branley, dbranley@launchcmus.com , 206.914.1231

