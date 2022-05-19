U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Sharecare to participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

·1 min read
In this article:
  • SHCR
    Watchlist

ATLANTA, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Additionally, Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO, will represent the company in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15 at 3:20 p.m. PT/6:20 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)
(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

Links for the simultaneous webcast and related presentation materials will be available at investors.sharecare.com.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Investor Relations:
Evan Smith, CFA
evan.smith@sharecare.com

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
jen@sharecare.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-43rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301550874.html

SOURCE Sharecare

