Sharecare to participate in Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

·1 min read
ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:05 p.m. E.T. The link for the simultaneous webcast will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)
(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations: Jen Martin Hall, jen@sharecare.com

Investor Relations: investors@sharecare.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-participate-in-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301615273.html

