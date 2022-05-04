U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

ATLANTA, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that that Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO, and Justin Ferrero, president and CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, including a presentation on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

  • UBS Global Healthcare Conference, including a presentation on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Links for the simultaneous webcasts and related presentation materials for both conferences will be available at investors.sharecare.com.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Investor Relations:
Evan Smith, CFA
evan.smith@sharecare.com

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
jen@sharecare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301539396.html

SOURCE Sharecare

