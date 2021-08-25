Sharecare to participate in upcoming investor conferences

U.S. markets open in 39 minutes

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Jeff Arnold, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, and Justin Ferrero, president and chief financial officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FCAC), a special purpose acquisition company. Sharecare will receive gross proceeds of over $571 million, prior to transaction expenses, including investments from funds managed by Koch Strategic Platforms and Baron Capital Group. On July 2, 2021, Sharecare will begin trading on Nasdaq as &quot;SHCR&quot; (PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)
Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it has completed its business combination with Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FCAC), a special purpose acquisition company. Sharecare will receive gross proceeds of over $571 million, prior to transaction expenses, including investments from funds managed by Koch Strategic Platforms and Baron Capital Group. On July 2, 2021, Sharecare will begin trading on Nasdaq as "SHCR" (PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast link will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

  • Baird's 2021 Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 9:05 a.m. ET.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
jen@sharecare.com

Investor Relations:
Bob East
SharecareIR@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301362343.html

SOURCE Sharecare

