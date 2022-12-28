U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,864.25
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,512.00
    +96.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,930.00
    +14.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    +5.40 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    -0.32 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -12.80 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +0.71 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6760
    +0.2470 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,682.53
    -159.84 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.81
    -6.87 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.35
    +72.34 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Sharecare to present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its chairman and CEO, Jeff Arnold, will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)
(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
jen@sharecare.com

Investor Relations:
Bob East, Westwicke
SharecareIR@westwicke.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-present-at-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301710406.html

SOURCE Sharecare

Recommended Stories

  • Bain & Co Say Young, Affluent Clients Want This From Advisors

    As young investors grow their wealth, financial services firms gain a once-in-a-generation opportunity to score new business, according to a brief from management consulting firm Bain & Company. Wealth management is an important path through which to connect to this … Continue reading → The post Bain & Co. Identifies What Young, Affluent Clients Want From Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking at Regions’ small business strategy

    As the economy heads into more turbulent times, find out how Regions’ small business offerings have evolved over the last several years.

  • Bitcoin's Computing Power Recovers After Falling Roughly 40%

    The bitcoin mining hashrate, a measure of computing power on the blockchain, dropped about 100 exahash per second (EH/s), or 40%, to 156 EH/s, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, as a powerful storm swept across North America. It returned to about 250 EH/s as of Sunday. Christine Lee presents "The Chart of the Day."

  • Credit-Market Rebound Leaves Korea’s Weaker Firms Lagging Behind

    (Bloomberg) -- Lower-rated won corporate notes have lagged the rebound in high-grade peers after South Korea’s credit rout, a trend that may continue on concerns about an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces

  • Bitcoin Falls as Hopes for Santa Rally Fade. Crypto Traders Fear a ‘Serious Leg Down.’

    Cryptocurrencies are limping into the end of a historically bad year. Hopes of a boost to end 2022 are fading as the window for a Santa Claus rally narrows.

  • Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) Stock

    Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

  • Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Invacare draws more on term loan from hedge fund manager

    Invacare, which has struggled with supply-chain problems during the pandemic, has been streamlining its operations to cut costs.

  • Healthcare Deal-Making Set to Surge in 2023

    On the other side, you had plenty of cash-starved smaller-size biotech companies, whose valuations took a hit during the market downturn, offering discounted assets. The health sector’s aggregate deal value dropped 56% to $202 billion year-to-date, S&P Global Market Intelligence wrote in a report published Dec. 19.

  • Global Bonds Extend Losses Prompting BOJ to Boost Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Global debt markets extended an end-of year selloff Wednesday, prompting additional bond purchases from the Bank of Japan.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robinhood StakeThe central b

  • Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the Math. How Does Donating to Charity Reduce My Taxes?

    If I give $50,000 in cash to a charity, does that lower my taxable adjusted gross income (AGI) by $50,000? So if my adjusted gross income was $100,000, and I gave $50,000 to charity, is my taxable income now $50,000? … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the Math. How Does Donating to Charity Reduce My Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. stocks finish mostly lower as investors return from Christmas holiday

    MARKET PULSE U.S. stocks finished mostly lower on Tuesday, with only the Dow clinging to gains for the session after the blue-chip gauge was the only one of the main three to finish last week in the green.

  • Is GTRAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

    MF Bond Report for GTRAX

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings, and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement, with a Roth IRA.

  • Tesla Stock Extends 2022 Crash With Elon Musk 'Asleep At The Wheel', Says Analyst Dan Ives

    "Elon Musk is viewed as 'asleep at the wheel' from a leadership perspective for Tesla at the time investors need a CEO to navigate this Category 5 storm," said Wedbush analyst Dan V

  • DraftKings Analyst Sees Upside In Stock After NFL Week 16

    Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), with a price target of $20.00. In McTernan's weekly report during the NFL season, the analyst tracked game results and their potential impact on McTernan's coverage and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS app rankings for OSB operators in the sports category. Week 16 results of the five largest spreads Saturday & Sunday likely indicate a negative hold for sportsbook operators, with favorites winning in all the fiv

  • U.S. oil ends near unchanged as refineries restart after winter storm

    The U.S. oil benchmark ended near unchanged Tuesday as U.S. refineries temporarily closed last week by a brutal winter storm came back online. Oil was lifted earlier in the session on optimism about Chinese demand as the country said it would drop quarantine requirements for incoming travelers, and after a brutal U.S. winter storm forced the temporary closure of several Texas refineries. Also, Russia banned the sale of oil and oil products to countries that participate in a price cap on the country’s crude exports.

  • How 4 small Utah banks have taken 'predatory lending' national. It's all thanks to state law, critics say

    Four small Utah banks export "predatory loans" across the country thanks to their state having no caps on interest rates, critics say.

  • Tesla Stock: Just How Low Can It Go?

    Tesla stock touched a 52-week low in 10 straight trading sessions. Yet it's still up more than 75% from its pre-covid high.

  • The China trade is back on as Wall Street cheers the end of quarantine for international travelers

    Analysts say China's reopening is "encouraging news" that could spark a short-lived rally in stocks, but after that, "choppy trading" lies ahead.