U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,645.75
    -7.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,322.00
    -31.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,066.00
    -35.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,704.40
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.04
    -0.60 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.40
    -25.90 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    -0.44 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9704
    -0.0039 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.04
    +2.52 (+8.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1062
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5260
    +0.1960 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,344.03
    -138.27 (-0.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.30
    -13.72 (-3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,967.13
    -23.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Sharecare reveals valuable findings from survey about impact of anxiety and depression on chronic condition management

·4 min read

Digital health company to launch Mind Your Health content capsules to support mindfulness and mental well-being, improve outcomes for people managing chronic illness

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced findings from its survey of nearly 3,000 patients and more than 200 physicians1 in the U.S., revealing that depression and anxiety are pervasive and potentially underdiagnosed in America; and the resulting lack of treatment interferes with the management of a chronic illness or condition. Based on these findings, the company will introduce Mind Your Health content capsules in January 2023 to support mindfulness and mental well-being in chronic condition sufferers.

(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)
(PRNewsfoto/Sharecare)

"The responses to our survey indicate that, compared to those who exhibit symptoms indicative of anxiety or depression, many fewer people have received a mental health diagnosis, which can detract from how they manage their emotional and physical health – and those numbers more than double in patients already dealing with a chronic illness," said Jud Brewer, MD, PhD, chief medical officer at Sharecare and author of New York Times bestseller Unwinding Anxiety. "This adds to the growing body of evidence demonstrating not only the need to treat the whole person but also that mindfulness and anxiety-reducing tactics are critical components of chronic condition management."

FINDINGS: Sharecare's Mind Your Health Survey, 20222

  • Depression and anxiety are pervasive and potentially underdiagnosed in the U.S.

  • The situation is even worse for people who also suffer from physical chronic disease, such as diabetes, migraines, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions

  • Physicians agree that anxiety and depression can interfere with chronic disease management

  • Physicians agree that mindfulness helps patients manage chronic conditions

With deep expertise and robust capabilities in data and analytics, clinically validated disease management programs, and award-winning content, Sharecare is uniquely positioned to act on these findings. Through its new Mind Your Health content capsules, Sharecare will provide people with direct access to educational videos of condition-specific, patient-friendly conversations about mindfulness between Dr. Jennifer Caudle, a board-certified family medicine physician, and Dr. Brewer, as well as complementary evidence-based articles and guided meditation videos. The exclusive content and tools produced for Mind Your Health will be prominently featured within Sharecare's condition education centers to ensure that those suffering from chronic illness also are empowered to address their unique mental health needs.

"Sharecare is leading the charge to drive awareness and provide tools to support patients' mental well-being as they manage a chronic condition," said Laura Klein, EVP and general manager of life sciences at Sharecare. "We are excited to apply the learnings from our research to create a best-in-class experience for patients and marketers who recognize the collective importance of treating both emotional and physical health to improve health outcomes."

For more information about Sharecare's Mind Your Health survey and content initiatives, email LifeSciences@sharecare.com.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

1 Physician survey sample was split 50/50 between primary care and specialty and included only doctors who see patients in a clinical setting four or more days per week.
2 Sources for Sharecare's Mind Your Health Survey, 2022: Sharecare Consumer Study: Insights on Mental Health & Chronic Conditions for Patients (conducted Apr 5-May 5, 2022); and Sharecare Physician Study: Understanding the Impact of a Patient's Mental Health and Disease Outcomes (conducted May 24-May 31, 2022)

Media Contact:
Sharecare PR Team
PR@sharecare.com
404.665.4305

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-reveals-valuable-findings-from-survey-about-impact-of-anxiety-and-depression-on-chronic-condition-management-301644449.html

SOURCE Sharecare

Recommended Stories

  • Alzheimer’s Drugs Advance but Slowing Disease Remains a Challenge

    Although Biogen and Eisai’s lecanemab cleared plaque from patients’ brains, researchers say the benefits may be limited

  • GSK says U.S. FDA approves Boostrix for immunization during pregnancy

    The vaccine is also indicated against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis in individuals aged 10 years and older, GSK said.

  • Medicare annual enrollment — what you need to know

    15 those already on Medicare can make changes to their coverage as needed. This is known as the Medicare ​a​nnual ​e​nrollment period. Read: Sticking with your Medicare plan this open enrollment season?

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Contrary to popular belief, the simple approach to many things in life is often the most effective. An investing quote from Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi that I believe is highly underrated goes as follows: "Good investing is 99% patience and 1% action." The pharmaceutical giant Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and medical devices maker Stryker (NYSE: SYK) are two healthcare stocks that appear poised to create wealth for shareholders who are patient and measured enough to let them.

  • 5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine

    Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects

  • 7 Secret Side Effects of Eating Cucumbers, Says Science

    It's summertime, which means it's the perfect time to pick the cucumbers that you have growing in your garden or pick out the perfect cucumbers from the grocery store shelves. Either way is fine, but it's likely that right now you're hearing a lot about the go-to salad item and arguable superfood.As you crunch on cucumber in your salad or dipped in hummus, there are numerous health benefits associated with eating cucumbers that you may not even realize. However, there are also some other side ef

  • America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse

    Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby's well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers.

  • This is how many times a week you need to work out to get fit

    Getting rest days in between workouts is important for recovery

  • Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy

    The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....

  • Pregnancy complications spiked during the pandemic. No one knows exactly why.

    Lauren Phillips, a 32-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, had an easy pregnancy. Her vitals remained perfect, she felt great eating only vegan food, and was able to walk three miles a day throughout. The only blip was that despite being thrice vaccinated and meticulous about masking, she got infected with the coronavirus in her second trimester. At the time, it didn't seem like a big deal - "just like a mild cold" - and her pregnancy proceeded without incident until she gave birth to a healthy eigh

  • Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

    Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped. Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye. Paweenuch was deeply asleep and covered by a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who lay around her — apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said.

  • Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

    If you're 65 or older, then Medicare is there to help you get the healthcare coverage you need. For hospital and inpatient care, Medicare Part A is the choice that tens of millions of people turn to. But for covering routine doctor visits and other outpatient care, Medicare Part B is the traditional option for many participants in the program.

  • Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

    Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money. CCLA's new investor benchmark, which assessed 100 of the world's largest listed firms, showed a disconnect between their recognition of workers' mental health as an important business issue and formalised public commitments and disclosure. "There may be no shortage of mental health initiatives in the international workplace, but when it comes to integrating mental health into formal management systems and processes, most global companies have much further to go," Amy Browne, stewardship lead at CCLA, said in a statement.

  • Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates

    Some experts worry that lower booster rates will help the virus mutate this fall and winter.

  • India facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs

    Resistance to common antibiotics had risen by up to 10% in India in a year, a new report finds.

  • Does walking 10,000 steps a day help you lose weight?

    Lead study author says: 'Exercise alone is not always the most effective way to lose weight'

  • Selma Blair's Explanation for Her Blindfold on 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Surprising

    Actress Selma Blair surprised 'Dancing With The Stars' fans by performing blindfolded this week. Here's how she says it helped with her multiple sclerosis.

  • The Doctor Is In — And Wants You To Vote: How Physicians Are Saving Democrats After Roe

    With abortion care hanging in the balance across the country, a number of doctors are turning to politics this election year.

  • Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities

    COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.

  • How I lost a stone in a month (with a little Hollywood help)

    It’s strange but true that among the earliest beneficiaries of political correctness were fatties. As early as 1970, for example, long before we started being kind and “inclusive” to some of the more niche groups in society, the Billy Bunter children’s books – comedies about a corpulent, greedy public schoolboy – started being banned from public libraries for making fun of overweight children. More than 50 years later, despite two thirds of the adult population being overweight or obese, it’s st