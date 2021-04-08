U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,090.75
    +20.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,412.00
    +84.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,716.50
    +111.75 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.00
    +18.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.36
    -0.41 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.00
    +2.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.16 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.16
    -0.96 (-5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6800
    -0.1500 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,941.06
    -794.02 (-1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.70
    -31.08 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,694.01
    -36.78 (-0.12%)
     

ShareChat valued at $2.1 billion in $502 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·3 min read

ShareChat said on Thursday it has raised a new financing round that values it at over $2 billion, joining four other local startups in attaining the unicorn status this week.

The Indian social network said it has raised $502 million in a new financing round -- Series E -- led by Tiger Global that valued ShareChat at $2.1 billion, up from about $650 million last year. Snap and existing investors Twitter and Lightspeed Venture Partners also participated in the round, said ShareChat, which has raised about $765 million to date.

The six-year-old startup began engaging with investors for new funds about 10 months ago, and explored a full buy out deal with Twitter, which didn't materialize, TechCrunch reported earlier.

ShareChat, which claims to have over 160 million users, offers its social network app in 15 Indian languages and has a large following in small Indian cities and towns, or what venture capitalist Sajith Pai of Blume Ventures refer as “India 2.” Very few players in the Indian startup ecosystem have a reach to this segment of this population, which thanks to users from even smaller towns and villages — called “India 3” — getting online has expanded in recent years.

Last year, the Bangalore-based startup launched Moj -- a short-form video app that it says has already amassed over 80 million monthly active users -- to fill the void left after New Delhi banned TikTok, which counted India as its biggest international market prior to being blocked. Snap inked a deal with ShareChat to integrate its Camera Kit into the Indian short-video app earlier this year. (Thursday's deal is Snap's first investment in an Indian startup.)

Moj competes with a handful of players including Times Internet's MX TakaTak, which currently leads the market with over 100 million monthly active users, and Glance's Roposo and DailyHunt's Josh -- both of which received funding from Google late last year. The search giant was also in talks to invest in ShareChat late last year, TechCrunch reported earlier.

ShareChat's active users (ShareChat)

"When we saw a large vacuum emerge on June 29 with a lot of short-video apps exiting the market — we knew this opportunity was for us. There were millions of short-video creators already trained for creating that content supply. The real game was therefore going to be on building the most relevant feed for the user and we were the only Indian company that had built a world-class feed recommendation system for short-form content," wrote Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and chief executive of ShareChat in a blog post. "We built the app in 30 hours. Scaled it to 120mn MAUs in 9 months."

ShareChat, which began its life on Facebook and WhatsApp groups, has started to experiment with monetization in recent years. On its app, for instance, ShareChat allows commerce platforms to interact with customers via its audio chat rooms. It also quietly launched a fantasy sports app called Jeet early last year, as reported first by TechCrunch.

"We are at a significant inflection point in our company’s journey — as the internet penetration further deepens in India we are well-positioned to expand our ecosystem of products to 1 Billion+ MAUs cumulatively. We have seen how large the short-video market is in China — with around 80% of the entire Internet population using one of the short-video products(Douyin, Kuaishou etc) daily," wrote Sachdeva.

ShareChat is the ninth Indian startup to become a unicorn this year -- and fifth this week. Social commerce Meesho turned a unicorn on Monday, fintech firm CRED on Tuesday and e-pharmacy firm PharmEasy and Groww on Thursday.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 5,885 new cases, 42 deaths as positivity bumps up

    Florida’s Department of Health on Wednesday announced 5,885 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 42 new resident deaths.

  • Beyond Meat opens its first production plant in China

    About a year after Beyond Meat debuted in China on Starbucks's menu, the Californian plant-based protein company opened a production facility near Shanghai to tap the country's supply chain resources and potentially reduce the carbon footprint of its products. Situated in Jiaxing, a city 85 km from Shanghai, the plant is Beyond Meat's first end-to-end manufacturing facility outside the U.S., the Nasdaq-listed company said in an announcement on Wednesday. Over the past year, competition became steep in China's alternative protein space with the foray of foreign players like Beyond Meat and Eat Just, as well as a slew of capital injections for domestic startups including Hey Maet and Starfield.

  • Toyota unveils new cars with advanced driving assist technology

    Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday unveiled its new Lexus and Mirai models in Japan, equipped with the company's latest advanced driver assistance that enables safe driving and wireless software updates. The carmaker's new driving assist technology, or Advanced Drive, is a level 2 autonomous system that helps drivers with driving conditions such as keeping the car in its lane, maintaining the distance from other vehicles, changing lanes on expressways or other motor-vehicle only roads. "This is really an important first step on our journey towards software-first development," said Toyota executive James Kuffner, who is also the head of Toyota's research unit Woven Planet, at an online briefing on Thursday.

  • Piper Sandler: Athleisure continues rising among teens

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Piper Sandler's latest Gen Z survey.

  • Medic who shot 2 was assigned to medical research center

    A Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before he was killed by police on a nearby Army base was a laboratory technician assigned to a Naval medical research center on the base, according to his service record and a military official. Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, 38, and the two men he shot Tuesday at a government-leased military warehouse were all assigned to Fort Detrick in Frederick, authorities have said. Employees at Nicolock Paving Stones, a business located in the same office park as the warehouse, assisted one of the wounded sailors, Navy Hospitalman Casey Nutt, 26, of Germantown, Maryland, after he fled the scene of the initial shooting.

  • Best Buy's $200 Amazon Prime rival offers tech support and free installs

    Best Buy has started piloting a $200 membership program meant to rival Amazon Prime and Walmart's own take on a subscription service.

  • Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Topps, Going Public at $1.3B Valuation, Charts NFT Future

    The legacy trading card company's new investor, Jason Mudrick, said he’s betting on the buzzy market for NFTs.

  • Stocks Decline in Slowest Trading Day of This Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in the slowest trading day of 2021 after a rally that drove the equity market to all-time highs. Treasuries climbed.Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year. Tech companies led losses in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, offsetting gains in retailers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.Trading has slowed in recent days as investors grappling with wild rotations awaited the start of the earnings season. Traders bought stocks in record amounts in the first quarter of 2021 as a combination of generous stimulus and bets on an economic recovery drove $372 billion into global equity funds, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. The data confirm the bullish market sentiment that has pushed shares to fresh highs, with optimism over vaccination efforts outweighing concern that higher bond yields can interfere with the rally.“Stocks’ momentum is strong, no doubt about that,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “But the market may be ready to take a breather as investors digest all the good news, determine how much of that is priced in and weigh it against uncertain risks like inflation.”On the economic front, data showed U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February, led by gains in some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund upgraded its global growth forecast for the second time in three months, while warning about a divergence between advanced and lesser-developed nations.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro increased 0.5% to $1.1875.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 109.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased five basis points to 1.65%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.32%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.3% to $59.43 a barrel.Gold rose 0.9% to $1,743.63 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Surrenders to Face Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Former BitMEX Chief Executive Officer Arthur Hayes turned himself in to face U.S. charges that he failed to take steps to prevent the pioneering cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded from being used for money laundering.A Singapore resident, Hayes on Tuesday surrendered to U.S. authorities in Hawaii, six months after federal prosecutors in New York accused him and his BitMEX co-founders of conspiring to skirt U.S. laws requiring the implementation of money-laundering controls. He appeared before a federal judge in Honolulu and, pursuant to an earlier agreement, was released on $10 million bond pending future court proceedings in New York.“Arthur Hayes is a self-made entrepreneur who has been wrongly accused of crimes that he did not commit,” his lawyers said in a statement. “Mr. Hayes voluntarily appeared in court and looks forward to fighting these unwarranted charges.”Hayes, a former equities trader for Citigroup Inc. in Hong Kong, founded the Seychelles-based BitMEX in 2014 with Benjamin Delo, an Oxford-educated computer scientist who previously developed high-frequency trading systems for JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Samuel Reed, a programmer specializing in web applications.The case is part of growing U.S. scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges, even as investors flock to them. In February, Coinbase Global Inc. disclosed that it was responding to a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission. Bloomberg reported in March that Binance Holdings Ltd. was also being investigated by the CFTC, according to people familiar with the matter.Customers have been drawn to such platforms in part by the availability of crypto futures that allow them to make highly leveraged investments. BitMEX invented such futures and at one time ranked as the world’s largest crypto-derivatives exchange.Flouting U.S. LawsThe CFTC began probing BitMEX in 2019, focusing on whether it broke rules by allowing U.S. customers to trade on the platform. According to prosecutors, in order to serve U.S. customers, the company was required to register with the CFTC and set up programs to make sure it wasn’t used for money laundering.But Hayes and other BitMEX executives instead actively worked to skirt compliance programs and bragged about flouting U.S. laws, prosecutors say. Hayes allegedly said the founders chose to base the exchange in Seychelles to escape regulatory scrutiny.Hayes, Delo and Reed were each charged with one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act and one count of conspiring to violate the act. Each offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.Reed was arrested in Massachusetts the day the charges were unveiled in October and Delo turned himself in in March, vowing to fight the charges, which he called unfounded and an overreach by U.S. authorities. Both pleaded not guilty and were released on bond. The company’s first employee and head of business operations, Gregory Dwyer, was also charged in the case and remains at large.“We have been in touch with the government on Mr. Dwyer’s behalf and have informed them of his whereabouts,” his lawyers said in a statement. “They are also aware that he has every intention to defend himself in court against these meritless charges and is eager to do so.”The founders stepped aside from their roles at the holding group behind BitMEX after the charges were unveiled, and the company appointed Alexander Hoptner as chief executive officer in November.Though Hayes is no longer a BitMEX executive, he has continued to post on the exchange’s blog and on his own Medium page, where he writes about everything from crypto arbitrage trading to DeFi, or decentralized finance. In one post, he even said he tried to buy GameStop Corp. shares.The case is U.S. v Hayes, 20-cr-500, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.(Updates with statements from defendants starting in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The UAE Stock That’s Up 70% in Three Weeks and Nobody Knows Why

    (Bloomberg) -- By most standards, the recent performance of International Holdings Co. PJSC has been an investor’s dream.Shares in the Abu Dhabi-based group have jumped more than 70% since March 22 in an uninterrupted 12-day winning streak that’s propelled the company’s value past the $40 billion mark for the first time, higher even than the United Arab Emirates’ biggest bank.Yet IHC, which enjoys the backing of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family and has investments ranging from Elon Musk’s SpaceX to a local fishery company, isn’t for the timid. All but a fraction of the shares are concentrated among Emiratis, not a single analyst covers the company and few observers want to guess at what’s behind the ballooning share price.“IHC isn’t any other company,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial, a Dubai-based consultancy. “The shares aren’t for the faint-hearted, as any management misstep can be costly. The stock is suited for growth investors who understand the risk.”That growth is evident from IHC’s thirst for acquisitions. Under the stewardship of the powerful Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who became chairman about a year ago, the company has been stepping up investments inside and outside the oil-rich UAE. It had $3.8 billion in assets as of the end of last year, about four times more than a year earlier. Profit rose 159% to 3 billion dirhams ($821 million) in 2020.Sheikh Tahnoon, who is national security adviser for the UAE and brother to Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, is also chairman of the Royal Group, a major UAE conglomerate and IHC’s biggest shareholder.None of which accounts for the stock gains though. And the company itself isn’t offering much by way of explanation either.“I cannot say much,” Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s Abu Dhabi-based chief executive officer and managing director, said in a telephone interview Wednesday, adding that the company is sticking to its acquisition strategy. “On a monthly basis, we have two, three or maybe four deals,” and there are more being negotiated at the moment, he said.IHC invested in 36 new companies last year, bringing the number of legal operating entities under its portfolio to 97. The company has been giving presentations to investors at its Abu Dhabi headquarters, and there have been conversations with “a few” brokerage houses that may start covering IHC as soon as this quarter, Shueb said.To be sure, it doesn’t take much to move the stock. Average daily volumes this year equate to about 0.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.IHC rose almost 2% to 86.15 dirhams on Wednesday, bringing its advance this year to 105%.Many of IHC’s plans “are audacious and sometimes baffling to an investor,” Valecha said. “But this company has pretty aggressive management, and so far they have delivered the goods.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Asks Banks to Curtail Credit for Rest of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank asked the nation’s major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, according to people familiar with the matter.At a meeting with the People’s Bank of China on March 22, banks were told to keep new advances in 2021 at roughly the same level as last year, said the people, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Some foreign banks were also urged to rein in additional lending through so-called window guidance recently after ramping up their balance sheets in 2020, one of the people said.The comments give further detail to what the central bank stated publicly after the meeting, when it said it asked representatives of 24 major banks to keep loan growth stable and reasonable. In 2020, banks doled out a record 19.6 trillion yuan ($3 trillion) of credit, with about a fifth directed to inclusive financing such as small business loans. Lending the same amount this year would bring the outstanding balance to about 192 trillion yuan, an annual increase of about 11%, the slowest pace in more than 15 years.“On the one hand, there will be slowdown in loan growth, and on the other hand, the slowdown is quite moderate,” said Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., adding that the pace is line with the PBOC’s stance of making no sharp policy turns.With the coronavirus largely contained and the economy rebounding, Chinese policy makers have renewed a campaign to curb risks, especially in the financial and real estate sectors. Even if credit growth eases, the prospect of higher interest rates and fewer soured assets may boost the profitability of banks, which saw earnings slump after they were enlisted to help borrowers obtain cheap financing during the pandemic.The PBOC didn’t immediately comment.Chinese banks advanced 4.9 trillion yuan of new loans in the first two months, 16% more than the same period last year, official data show. The central bank told banks in February to keep new lending in the first quarter roughly at the same level as last year, if not lower, the Financial Times reported earlier.Credit curbs will drain liquidity from the stock market and pressure sectors with high valuations, said Ken Chen, a Shanghai-based analyst at KGI Securities.Kweichow Moutai Co., the Chinese liquor giant, led a sell-off in blue-chip shares on Tuesday, falling as much as 2.8%. WuXi AppTec Co. slid as much as 5.4%.The PBOC wants banks to focus on lending to areas such as innovative technology and the manufacturing sector, it said at the March gathering. Earlier in the month, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, warned about bubbles in the property and financial markets, fueling concerns policy makers will begin tightening monetary policy.China’s government is taking advantage of the economic recovery to deleverage, a long-standing goal shelved during the trade war with the U.S. and further delayed by the pandemic. Last year’s stimulus pushed debt to almost 280% of annual economic output.The economy accumulated much of its record debt pile after the global financial crisis, when it binged on credit to avoid the economic slumps ravaging the West. Efforts in 2017 to restrain debt growth, especially in the shadow-banking industry, led to higher money-market rates and a slump in government bonds.(Updates with comment from economist in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Test Maker LumiraDx to Go Public in $5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- LumiraDx Ltd., a diagnostic company that produces Covid-19 tests, is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.The U.K.-based firm will combine with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values LumiraDx’s equity at $5 billion, the companies said in a statement.While there is no equity placement attached to the transaction, LumiraDx has secured a $300 million loan from BioPharma Credit Plc and an additional $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from Capital One Financial Corp., according to the statement.At $5 billion, LumiraDx’s deal is the largest of the past year by a health-care company with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 TestLumiraDx’s machines, roughly the size of a brick, are designed to process about 30 different tests, including for Covid-19, in as little as 12 minutes. The company is also developing a smaller device that will be available for home use.The company has research and development and support offices in Waltham, Massachusetts, and in San Diego. In January, it filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600 million to $1 billion this year, compared with $139 million in 2020, according to the statement. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Since its founding, LumiraDx has raised $700 million from backers including Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corp. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, as well as from the Gates Foundation and other investors, according to the statement.The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the placement of LumiraDx’s machines in a way that exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Chief Executive Officer Ron Zwanziger.“There will be a significant long-term benefit to us for having so many more units in the field much earlier than would have happened without the pandemic,” he said in an interview.Broader FocusWhile LumiraDx expects to see significant growth in demand for its Covid-19 tests as the pandemic persists, the offering is secondary to the company’s broader focus on bringing point-of-care tests to patients, Zwanziger said.“Fundamentally we’re about transforming community-based care,” he said.While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CA Healthcare Acquisition Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.“The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”Evercore Inc. and Raymond James Financial Inc. were financial advisers to LumiraDx, while BTIG advised CA Healthcare Acquisition.CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115 million in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday. Shares of the new company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol LMDX.(Updates with statement in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IPO Edge to Host Virtual Forum and Tasting with Bespoke, Vintage Wine Estates April 15

    IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will host a live panel and virtual tasting with Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) and Vintage Wine Estates on Thursday, April 15 at 4 PM EDT. The live event will feature Bespoke Capital CEO Mark Harms, Vintage Wine Estates President Terry Wheatley, Vintage Wine […]

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to their lowest since 2018.Berkshire Hathaway sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. It’s returning to the yen debt market for a third straight year, and the deal follows the conglomerate’s acquisition of stakes in Japanese trading companies in 2020.The U.S. firm purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp, according to a statement last August. Berkshire Hathaway, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the yen funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt, according to the deal’s term sheet.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks. The spread on local Japanese corporate bonds has fallen to 29 basis points this year according to Nomura BPI indexes, the lowest since 2018, as the Bank of Japan keeps a lid on rates through its negative-interest rate policy.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.(Adds details of bond sale in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Stays Strong Against U.S. Dollar

    GBP/USD is trying to settle above the resistance at 1.3900.

  • Jokowi Backs Central Bank Mandate to Aid Indonesia’s Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joko Widodo is backing a push to expand Bank Indonesia’s mandate to include bolstering the economy, throwing his public support behind a legislative move that some analysts see as risking the central bank’s independence.Bank Indonesia shouldn’t just manage the currency, but also should support sustainable economic growth and job creation, Jokowi, as the president is known, said Wednesday in an interview in Jakarta. After a year when Indonesia struggled with its first recession in two decades, the economy is set to grow as much as 7% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, he added.“Of course I support Bank Indonesia to add growth and job creation to its mandate,” he said in a discussion at the presidential palace, where anti-virus measures included masks, face shields and clear screens on the table. He added: “Bank Indonesia will remain independent.”The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index of shares on Thursday rose as much as 0.4%, extending Wednesday 0.6% advance. The rupiah slipped 0.5%, reversing three straight days of gains.The president’s comments will be finely parsed by global investors, who last year were shaken by a similar attempt to increase government oversight of the central bank. Any pushback could worsen pressure on the rupiah and government bonds, which in recent months have been battered by a sell-off in emerging-market assets.Deliberations should continue on financial-sector reform to ensure a quick response by all authorities, including the central bank, during times of crisis, Jokowi said.The discussion hasn’t reached the issue of whether there should be a supervisory board to oversee the central bank and the Financial Services Authority, known as OJK, he added.Independent Target“Adding growth and jobs creation to the BI’s mandate is unlikely to be a problem for the market as long as their ability to set their targets independently is maintained,” said Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore.Indonesia is not alone in reexamining the burden-sharing arrangements that arose between governments and central banks amid the pandemic. New Zealand and Brazil have told monetary authorities to expand their mandates, while Turkey fired its monetary policy chief over disagreements on the interest rate.A government expanding the central bank’s mandate doesn’t necessarily mean its independence is threatened, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“Even if Bank Indonesia were to be formally tasked with supporting economic growth, I doubt it would materially change the way they currently conduct monetary policy,” he said. “The bank has been clear that maintaining a stable rupiah and keeping inflation low provides the best environment for economic growth.”Others foresee difficulties if the bank’s mandate is expanded.“Markets will be worried that Bank Indonesia will have to shift the goal posts and tolerate higher inflation and a weaker rupiah to support growth and employment,” said Chua Hak Bin, senior economist at Maybank Kim Eng Research Pte. in Singapore. “This may backfire and result in greater volatility and unpredictable policies, especially in times of crisis.”Aggressive StimulusIndonesia has been able to limit the economic fallout from Southeast Asia’s worst coronavirus outbreak thanks to aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Gross domestic product shrank 2.1% in 2020, Indonesia’s first annual contraction since the Asian financial crisis, but that was a shallower slump than what most countries in the region experienced.GDP is likely to contract 0.5% in the first three months of the year before this quarter’s rebound, Jokowi said.In addition to expanding the monetary authority’s mandate, the president is pushing for financial-sector reform that supports better coordination between Bank Indonesia, the OJK and the Deposit Insurance Agency for a faster response in times of crisis. The reform should also prepare the country to regulate the digital economy, he added.Vaccine PriorityIndonesia may find it tricky to convince investors the central bank’s autonomy will be protected, according to Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. The proposed changes to the bank’s mandate come at a time when the government is still relying on Bank Indonesia to buy up a significant amount of debt in the face of waning market appetite.“A better way to time these reforms is when things are a lot more normal and the government has more time to focus on discussing these issues in detail,” Paracuelles said.The vaccine program takes priority in the president’s mind. Indonesia has vaccinated close to 9.2 million people so far, the most in Southeast Asia, helping rein in new infections from their record levels in January.The government can expect the program to slow down in the next few months as supply dwindles due to vaccine nationalism elsewhere, before picking up in July when the country is set to receive as many as 80 million doses a month, Jokowi said. That supply boost will lead cases to drop drastically -- a boon for consumer sentiment.“Manufacturing, factories, industries are already working,” he said. “What hasn’t risen drastically and returned to normal is consumption.”(Updates to add Covid-19 statistics in the third-to-last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short Bets in $14 Billion Treasury ETF Say Yield Calm Will Break

    (Bloomberg) -- As Treasury yields stall near their prepandemic highs, investors are wagering that the tranquility will be short-lived.Short interest in the $14 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund (ticker TLT) has climbed to about one-fifth of the shares outstanding, the highest since early 2017, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. Bearish bets have risen from 7% at the start of 2021 amid the fund’s 13% year-to-date drop.While the bond selloff that’s hammered TLT appears to have leveled off with 30-year yields hovering near 2.4% for the better part of a month, the surge in short bets suggests investors don’t expect the calm to last long. Though yields have already moved “significantly” after the market aggressively repriced a brighter growth outlook, turbulence is likely to return as economic data is released over the next few months, according to Principal Global Investors.“This period of calm is likely short-lived,” said Seema Shah, the firm’s chief strategist. “We expect investors to grapple with the higher inflation and growth environment repeatedly through 2021. Each piece of strong economic and inflation data will unnerve investors again, driving volatility higher.”Investors have pulled almost $2.6 billion from TLT so far in 2021, putting the fund on track for the worst year of outflows since its inception in 2002. Upgraded growth forecasts and climbing inflation expectations have dragged down long-duration funds such as TLT and the $40 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD), which posted its biggest one-day outflow on record last week.The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has eased to roughly 62 from a peak of 76 reached in late February, the highest level in 11 months. While the bond market is in a “holding pattern” after positioning for much more robust economic growth, the next catalyst will come from whether or not the data ultimately deliver, according to Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC.“Treasuries have largely priced the current Covid stimulus, the promise for infrastructure, and an economic recovery,” said Michael Contopoulos, the firm’s director of fixed income and portfolio manager. “The next leg will be determined by hard data -- actual increases in inflation, more than just promise for better days. Over the course of the year and in 2022, we should expect more volatility and trending higher rates.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. Cut Its Oil Supply Outlook While OPEC+ Boosted Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. slashed its oil production forecast through next year just as OPEC and its allies begin to rollback their production cuts in the coming months.U.S. oil output is set to reach 11.04 million barrels day this year, down from last month’s forecast at 11.15 million after a deep freeze in February that shutdown the oil industry in Texas, according to U.S. government data. The Energy Information Administration also lowered its output forecast for 2022 by 100,000 barrels a day.The lower output forecast comes as Wall Street has grown reluctant to fund growth while shale operators are focused on increasing cash flow and return to investors rather than adding production. With the U.S. unlikely to return to previous output levels, OPEC+ is moving to roll back part of their supply cuts in the coming months.“It would be very hard for the US oil and gas industry to get back to over 13 million barrels a day. I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said at a conference Tuesday. “Too much investment would be required,” she said, reiterating her view that U.S. has past peak oil production.The OPEC+ decision expressed growing confidence in the economic recovery and higher oil prices. In the past four months, benchmark U.S. crude oil prices have gained over 36%.Even though the EIA is lowered its forecast, production will likely expand modestly from current levels. American explorers are still moving to add supply, last week they to add the most rigs in more than a year. Still, the oil rig count stands at about half of what it was when the pandemic began.With the U.S. unlikely to return supply to pre-pandemic levels, some market observers don’t expect global crude supplies to grow fast enough to satisfy demand as vaccinations proliferate and economies reopen.Oil supply is proving to be “mostly inelastic” in the very near-term, as shown by the lack of production growth after Saudi Arabia’s cut prices rallied this year, Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a Bloomberg Television interview last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge Funds See Something in the Reflation Trade They Don’t Like

    (Bloomberg) -- While wagering on an economic rebound has been the stock market’s biggest bet since November’s presidential election, one group of investors has hung on to its chips.Despite a rally of at least 40% in energy and financial shares over the five months, hedge funds -- on average -- have steadfastly shunned stocks in the reflation trade, favoring instead companies seen as resilient during an economic slowdown. Their exposure to cyclical shares sits at one of the lowest levels in a decade relative to defensive ones, industry data compiled by Bank of America Corp. show.Client data at Morgan Stanley show a similar if less pronounced pattern. After peaking near the end of 2020, the industry’s net exposure to the reflation strategy has retreated to the 78th percentile over the last 12 months, according the firm’s prime brokerage unit.What’s driving the aversion isn’t obvious. One theory is that hedge funds aren’t buying the return-to-normal narrative despite the rollout of vaccines. Last year, when retail investors rushed to hunt bargains in beaten-down groups like airlines and hotels, professional speculators were hesitant to chase pandemic-ravaged companies.Another explanation holds it may be related to apprehension that economic acceleration, propelled by monetary and fiscal support, will lose steam once the latest federal spending wears out. Mike Wilson, an equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, is an ardent proponent advocating a shift to stocks better positioned to weather potentially disappointing economic data, such as consumer staples.“This is the time to upgrade the portfolio and shift toward quality ahead of slowing rates of change in a number of macro indicators,” Wilson wrote in a note to clients Monday.Whatever reason is behind hedge funds’ cautious stance, it’s starting to reverberate in the broad market. Over the past month, utilities and consumer staples have taken over leadership from energy shares while a spike in bond yields stalled even as hiring and services-sector data outstripped estimates.Read more: Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors ReactTo Tony Dwyer, a strategist with Canaccord Genuity, investors should take advantage of any pullback in the reflation trade to add exposure.“The only way to view this, in our view, is as a ‘Capital V’ recovery that is in the early innings, and the only thing that could stand in the way would be another shutdown of the economy to contain new Covid-19 strains or a policy mistake by the Fed,” said Dwyer. “Neither appear imminent.”When compared to history, hedge funds’ exposure to financial and energy shares now trails all other sectors, data from BofA show. Such skepticism bodes well for these stocks that are under-owned and traded at lower multiples relative to earnings or book value, according to the firm’s strategists led by Savita Subramanian.“Hedge funds are yet to embrace rotation to value which leaves room for increased positioning in the coming months,” they wrote in a note last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.