Shared Mobility Telematics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

Segmented By Service Type (Ride Hailing, Car/Two-Wheeler Sharing, Rental, Ride Sharing), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Two-Wheeler), By Offering (Global Positioning System (GPS), Fleet Optimization, Vehicle Tracking, Others), By Technology (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), By Region.

Global shared mobility telematics market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the grounds of a surge in demand for car-for-hire services.The market was valued at over USD150 Billion in the year 2021.



Increasing demand for cab services and expanding surge in the car-pool and sharing car services will further drive the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the upcoming five years.Growth in the demand for two-wheeler sharing travel to reduce commute time and efficient methods for fuel consumption management will also support the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the next five years.



Technological advancement and penetration of mobile base mobility-sharing applications and services are also responsible for the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the future five years.

Shared mobility telematics is a technology that allows a hybrid model of commuting to various destinations somewhere in the middle of a private commute at public availability.The expanded services of hiring a cab or a two-wheeler for your regular or occasional commutes, following the internet-based services to affordable prices, monitor the industrial growth.



The owner of a number of commercial vehicles provides its fleet to the organization, which uses these vehicles to provide services such as hiring, ride-sharing, and mobility. The fare completely depends on the distance and time for the customer to travel to the destination.

Growing Demands For Commercial Commutes Drive Market

Almost all major and minor economies are flooded with automobiles running on the road, and the growing fleets of automobiles guarantee overcrowded and excessive traffic situations.A surge in demand for alternatives to commuting other than your own vehicle drives the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the upcoming five years.



A higher number of passenger cars, two-wheelers, and commercial cars, will support the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the next five years. The total number of passenger cars sold in the year 2021 was 55.3 million globally.

Over 25% of the entire United States population uses ride-sharing services at least once a month. Increasing complaints regarding traffic and excessive consumption of fuel in the process of the high number of passenger cars on the road drive the demand for two-wheeler sharing that also aids the growth of the global shared mobility telematics market in the future five years.

Market Segmentation

The global shared mobility telematics market segmentation is based on service type, vehicle type, offering, technology, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on service type, the market is further segmented into ride-hailing, car/two-wheeler sharing, rental, and ride-sharing.



By vehicle type, the market is differentiated between passenger cars and two-wheeler.Based on offering, the market is fragmented into global positioning systems (GPS), fleet optimization, vehicle tracking, and others.



By technology, the market is bifurcated into embedded, tethered, and integrated. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Company Profile

SharingOS Holdings Limited, e-motion labs NV, Fleetster, Avis Budget Group (FastFleet and Local Motion), INVERS GmbH, PBSC Urban Solutions Inc., and Geotab Inc. are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global shared mobility telematics market.



