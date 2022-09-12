U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Shared Ride Airport Shuttles Back in Demand for GOWithUs.com

·2 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International travel and transportation company GOWithUs.com, (formerly GO Airport Shuttle) reports that searches for lower cost airport shuttles on its website have reached the highest level in a 12-month period for three consecutive months.

This indicates travelers are seeking alternatives to expensive ride-share companies which add high surge prices during peak times of inclement weather.

While GO operators suspended shared ride services during the height of COVID, many are bringing Shared Ride options back and adding economy priced private services to accommodate budget-minded travelers.

"With rising inflation and fears of a recession, it was apparent we needed to offer more affordable options without compromising safety, convenience or the quality of our customers' experiences," says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group LLC, GOwithUs' parent company. "We monitor the travel industry and adjust services to offer transportation options to fit our customers' budgetary and capacity needs."

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the travel sector's GDP contribution will account for 7.6 percent of the U.S. economy in 2022.

"GO wanted to do its part to help encourage people to travel for leisure, business or both by addressing their financial concerns," adds McCarthy.

Operators currently offering Shared Ride services are located in Denver, Aspen and Vail, Colo.;  Indianapolis/ Bloomington, Ind.; Los AngelesLas Vegas, Nev.; New York City (JFK and LaGuardia); Newark, N.J.; New Orleans; Maui, Oahu, Island of Hawaii and Kauai, Hawaii; and Orlando, Fla.  Private car Economy Services are available in Chicago (both O'Hare and Midway airports);  Boston, Mass.; Long Beach and Los Angeles, Calif.; Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Fla. Other locations are regularly being added and the website will be updated accordingly.

GO also expanded its ground transportation and around town service locations to tourist sites sports venues and other entertainment destinations within its most popular service areas. Discounted tickets for attractions and tours are available on the site via partner CitySights, providing convenient one-stop shopping for travelers.

The GO Group LLC is one of the world's largest airport transportation providers, offering shared rides, private vehicles, charters and tours, serving airports and cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Australia and Europe. Under GOWithUs.com, travelers can book ground transportation to and from both departure and destination airports, around town travel, tours and attractions.

Media contact:
Dyana Flanigan
Flanigan Communications, Inc. 
312-213-6233
344357@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shared-ride-airport-shuttles-back-in-demand-for-gowithuscom-301621701.html

SOURCE GO Group, LLC

