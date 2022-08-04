Shared Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 17% by 2024, Emergence of Robotics Process Automation is a Major Trend to Fuel the Market Growth - Technavio

The shared services market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shared services market share is expected to increase by USD 152.38 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The emergence of robotics process automation in a shared services market is a major trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Robotics process automation (RPA) is a comprehensive IT solution, which is developed through advanced technologies such as AI, intelligent systems, and automated software programs. RPA can be used to automate manual business processes across several functions in organizations such as F&A, HR, and SCM. RPA eliminates manual errors in the business processes of organizations and enhances operational efficiencies to a great extent. The use of RPA in SSCs is gradually increasing to automate routine business processes so that organizations can share data and enterprise resources within their business units. Chief information officers (CIOs) of SSCs are revamping their traditional IT systems to digitally transform the workflow across business units with the emergence of automated and intelligent systems.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Shared Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Shared Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

The shared services market is segmented by application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

Regional Highlights - 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for shared services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions.

Revenue Generating Segment - The shared services market share growth by the F and A segments will be significant for revenue generation. Shared services for finance and accounting services as a key function for most organizations. Therefore, shared services in the F&A area are widely adopted by leading organizations.

Shared Services Market: Major Growth Driver

The key factors driving growth in the shared services market is the cost reduction and increasing business efficiency.

Cost reduction is one of the main factors responsible for the implementation of SSCs in organizations. However, many organizations want to improve their business performance, the speed of service delivery, and quality by implementing the shared services model.

The shared services model helps in saving costs as it connects different units of enterprises via a centralized SSC that helps to reduce errors and redundancy in information. In addition, organizations can save expenditure by implementing the shared services model on a single IT platform that will work at different functional levels, including processes like finance, HR, marketing, and operations.

Shared Services Market: Key Vendor Analysis

The shared services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The shared services market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. among others.

Accenture Plc - The company offers a wide portfolio of supplier management services, including shared services, end-to-end source-to-pay processing, supplier integration into production planning, and collaborative product design services.

Reasons to Buy Shared Services Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist shared services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the shared services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the shared services market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of shared services market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Shared Services Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports -

The managed IT infrastructure services market share is expected to increase to USD 64.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.34%.

The predicted growth for the data loss prevention market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 6.03 billion at a progressing CAGR of 23.78%.

Shared Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 152.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Information Technology Market " Research Reports

