Shared Services Market -- North America to account for 35% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Shared Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shared Services Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the shared services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 123.64 billion. The global shared services market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several regional and global players. The vendors operating in the market are offering hybrid shared service solutions to provide a mix of nearshoring and offshoring services for strategic sourcing and fulfill clients' requirements. Besides, they are adopting several growth strategies such as new service offerings and M&A activities to gain an edge over their competitors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The market is driven by the cost reduction and increasing business efficiency benefits associated with the implementation of shared services. Many organizations adopt shared services to reduce the overall operating expenditure. Shared services enable organizations to have a single IT platform that can be used to work at different functional levels, including finance, HR, marketing, and operations. It also helps organizations improve business performance and speed of delivery. Such operational and cost benefits associated with the implementation of shared services are driving the growth of the market.

However, the challenges associated with the effective design and implementation of SSCs will reduce the growth potential of the market. Designing and implementing shared services require technical expertise and skilled professionals to meet the requirements of clients. The implementation requires CAPEX and IT systems to design the infrastructure that can reduce complexities and error rates. Inadequate design and development of shared services will incur significant losses for the organizations. Such challenges are expected to reduce the growth opportunities for market players.

The shared services market report is segmented by Application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the F&A segment will present significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Similarly, by region, North America will dominate the market growth through 2026, occupying 35% of the global market share.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Atos SE

Capgemini Service SAS

CGI Inc.

Accenture Plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

ExlService Holdings Inc.

Gartner Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd

International Business Machines Corp.

KPMG International Ltd

Oracle Corp.

OST Inc.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The Hackett Group Inc.

Wipro Ltd

Shared Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 123.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Gartner Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd, Oracle Corp., OST Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 F and A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 SCM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 HR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 CRM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Capgemini Service SAS

10.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

10.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

10.7 Genpact Ltd.

10.8 Infosys Ltd

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10.12 Wipro Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

