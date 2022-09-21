U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.01
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.30
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    -0.0130 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1265
    -0.0115 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3700
    +0.6670 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,382.26
    -570.17 (-3.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Shared Services Market -- North America to account for 35% market share

0
·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shared Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shared Services Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shared Services Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the shared services market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 123.64 billion. The global shared services market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several regional and global players. The vendors operating in the market are offering hybrid shared service solutions to provide a mix of nearshoring and offshoring services for strategic sourcing and fulfill clients' requirements. Besides, they are adopting several growth strategies such as new service offerings and M&A activities to gain an edge over their competitors.

Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape, product/service launches, successful growth strategies adopted by vendors, and much more. Buy Report Now

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The market is driven by the cost reduction and increasing business efficiency benefits associated with the implementation of shared services. Many organizations adopt shared services to reduce the overall operating expenditure. Shared services enable organizations to have a single IT platform that can be used to work at different functional levels, including finance, HR, marketing, and operations. It also helps organizations improve business performance and speed of delivery. Such operational and cost benefits associated with the implementation of shared services are driving the growth of the market.

However, the challenges associated with the effective design and implementation of SSCs will reduce the growth potential of the market. Designing and implementing shared services require technical expertise and skilled professionals to meet the requirements of clients. The implementation requires CAPEX and IT systems to design the infrastructure that can reduce complexities and error rates. Inadequate design and development of shared services will incur significant losses for the organizations. Such challenges are expected to reduce the growth opportunities for market players. Learn about other key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Request PDF Sample Report

The shared services market report is segmented by Application (F&A, IT, SCM, HR, and CRM) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By application, the F&A segment will present significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Similarly, by region, North America will dominate the market growth through 2026, occupying 35% of the global market share.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Atos SE: The company offers semiconductor capital equipment such as SoC Test Systems and System Level Test Systems.

  • Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers semiconductor capital equipment such as SEMVision G7 system and PROVision 3E system.

  • CGI Inc.: The company offers semiconductor capital equipment for various emerging applications, such as autonomous cars and robotics.

  • Accenture Plc

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • ExlService Holdings Inc.

  • Gartner Inc.

  • Genpact Ltd.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • Infosys Ltd

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • KPMG International Ltd

  • Oracle Corp.

  • OST Inc.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

  • SAP SE

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • The Hackett Group Inc.

  • Wipro Ltd

Related Reports:

Shared Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 123.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.67

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., ExlService Holdings Inc., Gartner Inc., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., KPMG International Ltd, Oracle Corp., OST Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., The Hackett Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 F and A - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 SCM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 HR - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 CRM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Capgemini Service SAS

  • 10.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • 10.6 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

  • 10.7 Genpact Ltd.

  • 10.8 Infosys Ltd

  • 10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.10 SAP SE

  • 10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wipro Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Teeth Whitening Market 2022-2026 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shared-services-market--north-america-to-account-for-35-market-share-301628657.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Charter to pay $1.15B in stabbing case, Home Depot store looks to unionize, Eataly sells controlling stake

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines that include Charter being ordered to pay $1.15 billion dollars to the family of a stabbing victim, workers at a Philadelphia Home Depot seeking unionization, and Eataly selling a controlling stake to InvestIndustrial.

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Meta Quietly Reduces Staff in Cost-Cutting Push

    Facebook’s parent is looking to reduce costs by at least 10%, people familiar with the plans said, while Google has required some employees to apply for new jobs.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $8 a gallon gas? Brace for higher oil prices as Russia escalates Ukraine conflict, RBC energy guru says

    Any U.S. consumers who think $5-a-gallon gasoline is a thing of the past might want to listen to what Helima Croft has to say.

  • Salesforce chief product officer details ‘groundbreaking’ CRM tech

    David Schmaier, Salesforce Chief Product Officer, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi at the Dreamforce tech conference to discuss new product developments in CRM technology and the next era of customer relationship management.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Hurt by German Energy Crisis, Sees Growth in China

    Tesla (TSLA) expansion plans in Germany might be dampened by soaring electricity prices. In China, to cater to strong EV demand, it installs 40 Supercharging stations.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Companies win when employees are in the office, but threats, orders and mind-numbing work won’t get them back

    In corporate boardrooms across the globe, lively debate is occurring around getting employees to return to the office. After more than two years of pandemic-forced remote work, many CEOs want employees in the office. Others have decided employees can work from home for as long as they want.

  • Oil prices fall on a third weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, as Fed agrees to another rate hike

    Oil prices settle lower on Wednesday, pressured by a third consecutive weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies and the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates, a move that may slow demand for energy. Prices give up early gains from the possibility of an even more protracted war in Ukraine, after Russia's president announced a partial draft.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • How Much You'll Spend In Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You'll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.