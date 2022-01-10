Shared Value Solutions Appoints Karen Restoule as New CEO

Experienced Indigenous leader takes the helm of environmental and community development consulting firm dedicated to furthering goals of prosperity, stewardship, and jurisdiction.

GUELPH, ON, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Shared Value Solutions announced today that Karen Restoule has been appointed new CEO of the company. Restoule will succeed interim CEO, Roman Ciecwierz, and assume responsibilities on January 13th.

Restoule is co-founder of BOLD Realities, a non-profit organization that strives to build stronger relationships between industry and Indigenous communities by convening discussions and develop tools to help build understanding. Prior to joining SVS, Karen led the modernization of administrative justice in Ontario as the Alternate Executive Chair at Tribunals Ontario. Before that, she was the Director of the Justice Sector at the Chiefs of Ontario, where she worked with Indigenous political leadership to develop strategies to advance policy solutions to justice issues.

"It was immediately clear that Karen was the right fit," said board chair Ciecwierz. "Her passion for furthering the rights and interests of Indigenous Nations combined with her strong leadership skills makes her the perfect person to lead SVS at this time in the company's trajectory."

A graduate of the University of Toronto and of the University of Ottawa's French Common Law Program, Restoule was inducted into the Faculty of Law's Honour Society in 2014 for using her legal education as a foundation for making a significant contribution to society. She was named Public Policy Forum's 2018 Prime Ministers of Canada Fellow, and was the recipient of CivicAction's 2018 Emerging Leader Award.

"I'm delighted to be joining an organization whose values so effortlessly align with mine," says Restoule. "The work Shared Value Solutions does is all about empowerment and true partnership. The road towards greater prosperity for Indigenous Nations comes through full economic participation and self-determination. I look forward to furthering this mission in my new role."

Restoule serves on many boards, including the Banff Forum, Canadian Club of Toronto, and Journalists for Human Rights. On Cisco Canada's Connected North advisory board, she provides input to an innovative program that uses technology to enhance educational outcomes in northern remote Indigenous communities. Karen is a regular contributor to thehub.ca, and is actively involved in her community. She is Ojibwe from Dokis First Nation.

About Shared Value Solutions

Shared Value Solutions is an environmental and community development consulting firm serving First Nation, Métis, and Inuit Nations from coast, to coast, to coast. Our team works alongside Indigenous leaders to provide technical guidance, regulatory advice, peer reviews, planning, and negotiation strategy in relation to major resource development projects. We are a company of Indigenous and non-Indigenous environmental, cultural heritage, planning and regulatory experts committed to braiding Indigenous Knowledge with western science to further our clients' goals of prosperity, stewardship, and jurisdiction.

