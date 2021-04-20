U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,055.00
    +97.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,925.25
    +28.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.50
    +4.20 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.90
    +0.52 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.17 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6010
    +0.0280 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    17.29
    +1.04 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3999
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1140
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,623.39
    -2,477.02 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.78
    -54.18 (-4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,000.08
    -19.45 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,150.71
    -534.66 (-1.80%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2021 /The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PTON) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Peloton is the subject of a press release issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") on April 17, 2021, titled: "CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+." According to the release, the CPSC's "Urgent Warning Comes After Agency Finds One Death and Dozens of Incidents of Children Being Sucked Beneath the Tread+ (Formerly Known as the Tread)." The agency added, "the urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child's death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC's announcement of an investigation into that incident," and "to date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death." Based on this news, shares of Peloton fell sharply across the next several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641290/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Peloton-Interactive-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

  • Gold eases off seven-week peak as U.S. yields rebound

    Gold prices slipped on Tuesday after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields eclipsed support from a weaker dollar. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,766.32 per ounce by 0245 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,789.77 on Monday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • Putin’s Answer to U.S. Sanctions Is More Economic Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to respond to the latest round of U.S. sanctions threats as he has to past ones: by speeding his drive to make Russia’s economy more self-sufficient.In the seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin’s government and central bank have stripped back the country’s exposure to dollars, shifted assets out of the U.S. and sold a smaller share of its debt to foreigners.“The Americans are saying: be careful or we could do more, but Russia is just going to continue down the path toward economic autarky,” said Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance in Washington.The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is keeping the threat of sanctions hanging over Russia even after a sweeping round of penalties imposed last week. On Sunday, the U.S. warned of “consequences” if jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny dies in prison.These four charts show how Putin has responded to past rounds of sanctions by increasing Russia’s economic isolation.The share of gold in Russia’s $581 billion international reserves jumped above dollars for the first time on record last year following a multi-year drive to reduce exposure to U.S. assets. The precious metal made up 24% of the central bank’s stockpile as of the end of September 2020, the latest date for which the breakdown is available. The share of dollar assets was 22%, down from more than 40% in 2018.That trend also shows up in the share of Russia’s international reserves held in the U.S., which plummeted to just under 7% by the end of September, down from about 30% before the Crimea annexation. Most of the shift happened in the second quarter of 2018 just after sanctions on aluminum giant United Co. Rusal revealed how vulnerable Russia was to sanctions.What Our Economists Say...Russia’s resilience to successive waves of sanctions provides a false sense of security. With the U.S. running out of options, the next round could be more disruptive, and the measures already in place are holding back trade and investment.-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg EconomicsOf course, there’s only so much that Russia can do without cutting itself off entirely from the global economy. But officials in Washington are also restrained by the fact that if they go too far (as they did with the Rusal sanctions that were later revoked), they risk sending tremors through global markets.Acting on a pledge by Putin to “de-dollarize” trade, Russia has been slowly cutting back on use of the greenback in its exports with the European Union, China and India. The euro has almost overtaken the dollar in Russia’s trade with the EU and has already surpassed it in exports to China. About two-thirds of Russia’s exports to India, meanwhile, are paid for in rubles.How Virus-Panicked Markets Showed Dollar’s Still King: QuickTakeLast week’s penalties included a ban on purchases of bonds on the primary market, so the next big targets could be secondary-market debt and Russian banks’ access to the financial messaging system used for most international money transfers. Russia is already looking for alternatives to the system, known as SWIFT, to make itself less vulnerable, though attempts so far haven’t led to much.One reason the Finance Ministry wasn’t too concerned about the latest sanctions measure on government debt is that Russia has mostly been selling to local banks at its weekly auctions anyway. Borrowing was ramped up during the pandemic even though foreign demand was weak, which increased the overall size of the market and pushed down the share of foreigners.U.S. banks can still buy new debt on the secondary market after the penalties come into force in mid-June. Russia is “well positioned” for a near term market disruption because it has a high cash buffer and demand from local banks is “robust,” Fitch Ratings said in a research note published late on Friday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia Falls as U.K. Intervenes on $40 Billion Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. shares fell after the U.K. said it will intervene in the U.S. company’s $40 billion deal for British semiconductor designer Arm Ltd. on national security grounds.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport ordered the country’s antitrust watchdog to investigate the implications of the deal and make a report by midnight on July 30, according to a statement issued on Monday. Nvidia shares slid 1.8% as the market opened in New York.The proposed acquisition of the U.K.’s most valuable tech company is already under investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, which will consider whether Arm might raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals. Arm is currently owned by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and Nvidia has said it will keep Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge.“We do not believe that this transaction poses any material national security issues,” a spokesperson for Nvidia said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the British authorities, as we have done since the announcement of this deal.”The DCMS noted that semiconductors are fundamental to a wide range of technologies but also underpin the U.K.’s critical national infrastructure and are found in defense and national security related technologies.“We want to support our thriving U.K. tech industry and welcome foreign investment, but it is appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this,” Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.Read More: Nvidia’s $40 Billion Deal for Arm Faces U.K. Merger Review Arm’s neutral position as a supplier at the heart of the chipmaking industry has already raised concerns about the deal, because chipmaker Nvidia directly competes with Arm’s customers such as Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.In the U.S., the deal is under review by the Federal Trade Commission, which has opened an in-depth investigation of the merger and has sent information demands to third parties.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rebound of China’s Yuan Is Facing a $68 Billion Roadblock

    (Bloomberg) -- Having rebounded from its worst month since 2019, China’s yuan is facing a new wave of selling pressure as hundreds of companies prepare to exchange the currency to pay dividends.Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong are expected to pay nearly $68 billion in dividends this year, which would be nearly 17% higher than 2020’s amount. That means they’ll step up swapping the yuan for the city’s dollars in coming months.This comes after the yuan rebounded about 0.4% from March’s 1.3% drop, when risk assets were sold off due to a spike in Treasury yields. The payout season, which starts to gather steam this month and is expected to peak in August, will further suppress the currency, in addition to strength in the dollar and a narrowing yield premium over the rest of the world. On top of that, uncertainty over China-U.S. tensions is continuing to hurt sentiment.“Dividend outflows add pressure on the yuan, against the background of brewing U.S.-China tensions.,” said Trang Thuy Le, Asia currency strategist at Macquarie Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, adding that discussions on the Federal Reserve starting to taper policy could strengthen the greenback in the fourth quarter. “The dollar-yuan rate should largely mirror that path.”More than 400 companies will hand out $65 billion of dividends from April to September alone, with the payment reaching a peak in August at $21 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Firms are paying more to shareholders in part because they have excess idle cash as they refrain from expansion, and also as they hope to retain investors.To be sure, it’s unlikely the dividend season would lead to any dramatic slide in the currency. That’s because not all of the companies need to sell the yuan in the spot market for the Hong Kong dollar, which they may already own and can be used for dividend payments. Also, the People’s Bank of China won’t likely allow any sharp depreciation, as that may hinder its push to attract foreign inflows and promote the yuan’s global usage.Also, the dollar remains the biggest driver of yuan moves nowadays. Even though banks helped clients sell the currency during last year’s payout season, it gained during the summer amid drops in the greenback.A beneficiary of the move, of course, is the Hong Kong dollar. The currency, which this month fell to a one-year low, will see stronger demand in the coming months. It inched higher to 7.77 per dollar Monday while the onshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.5256.The largest single sum of dividend payment will hit on Aug. 5, when China Construction Bank Corp. hands $12 billion to its shareholders. And on May 20, China Mobile Ltd. will give out $4.6 billion.(Adds Monday prices in 3rd, 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s $87 Billion Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.’s expansive pop-up showroom sits at the heart of Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center. With nine models on display, it’s hard to miss. The electric car upstart has one of the biggest booths at China’s 2021 Auto Show, which starts Monday, opposite storied German automaker BMW AG. Yet its bold presence belies an uncomfortable truth -- Evergrande hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand.China’s largest property developer has an array of investments outside of real estate, from soccer clubs to retirement villages. But it’s the recent entry into electric cars that’s captured investors’ imaginations. Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, allowing it to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital. It now has a market value of $87 billion, greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.Such exuberance over an automaker that has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for when it will mass produce a car is emblematic of the froth that has been building in EVs over the past year, with investors plowing money into a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world’s richest person and has some concerned about a bubble. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in China, home to the world’s biggest market for new energy cars, where a mind-boggling 400 EV manufacturers now jostle for consumers’ attention, led by a cabal of startups valued more than established auto players but which have yet to turn a profit.Evergrande NEV was a relatively late entrant to that scene.In March 2019, Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s chairman and one of China’s richest men, vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. In the two years since, Tesla has gained an enviable foothold in China, establishing its first factory outside the U.S. and delivering around 35,500 cars in March. Chinese rival Nio Inc. earlier this month reached a significant milestone when its 100,000th EV rolled off the production line, prompting Musk to tweet his congratulations.Read more: Nio, Xpeng Exude Optimism as EVs Boom: Shanghai Auto ShowDespite his lofty ambitions and Evergrande NEV’s rich valuation, Hui has repeatedly pushed back car-production targets. The tycoon’s coterie of rich friends, among others, have stumped up billions, but making cars -- electric or otherwise -- is hard, and hugely capital intensive. Nio’s gross margins only flipped into positive territory in mid-2020, after years of heavy losses and a lifeline from a municipal government.Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by a yawning 67%, Hui said the company planned to begin trial production at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September. Deliveries aren’t expected to start until some time in 2022. Expectations for annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1 million EVs by March 2022 were also pushed back until 2025. Still, the company issued a buoyant new forecast: 5 million cars a year by 2035. For comparison, global giant Volkswagen AG delivered 3.85 million units in China in 2020.It’s not just Evergrande’s delayed production schedule that’s raising eyebrows. A closer look under the company’s hood reveals practices that have industry veterans scratching their heads: from making selling apartments part of car executives’ KPIs, to attempting a model lineup that would be ambitious for even the most established automaker.‘Weird Company’“It’s a weird company,” said Bill Russo, the founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “They’ve poured a lot of money in that hasn’t really returned anything, plus they’re entering an industry in which they have very limited understanding. And I’m not sure they’ve got the technological edge of Nio or Xpeng,” he said, referring to the New York-listed Chinese EV makers already deploying intelligent features in their cars, like laser-based navigation.A closer look at Evergrande NEV’s operations reveals the extent of its unorthodox approach. While it’s established three production bases -- in Guangzhou, Tianjin in China’s north, and Shanghai -- the company doesn’t have a general car assembly line up and running. Equipment and machinery is still being adjusted, according to people who have seen inside the factories but don’t want to be identified discussing confidential matters.In a response to questions from Bloomberg, Evergrande NEV said it was preparing machinery for trial production, and would be able to make “one car a minute” once full production is reached.The company is targeting mass production and delivery next year of four models -- the Hengchi 5 and 6; the luxe Hengchi 1 (which will go up against Tesla’s Model S); and the Hengchi 3, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has told investors it aims to deliver 100,000 cars in 2022, one of the people said, roughly the number of units Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., the other U.S.-listed Chinese EV contender, delivered last year, combined.Its workers are also being asked to help sell real estate, the backbone of the Evergrande empire.New hires are required to undergo internal training and attend seminars that drill them on the company’s property history and have nothing to do with car making. In addition, employees from all departments, from production-line workers to back-office staff, are encouraged to promote the sale of apartments, whether through posting ads on social media or bringing relatives and friends along to sale centers to make them appear busy. Managerial-level staff even have their performance bonuses tied to such endeavors, people familiar with the measure said.Meanwhile, the ambitious targets have Evergrande NEV turning to outsourcing and skipping procedures seen as normal practice in the industry, people with knowledge of the situation say.While it’s hiring aggressively and recently scored Daniel Kirchert, a former BMW executive who co-founded EV startup Byton Ltd., the firm has contracted most of the design and R&D of its cars to overseas suppliers, some of the people said. Contracting out the majority of design and engineering work is an unusual approach for a company wanting to achieve such scale.14 Models At OnceOne of those companies is Canada’s Magna International Inc., which is leading the development of the Hengchi 1 and 3, one of the people said. Evergrande NEV has also teamed with Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to co-develop a software system for the Hengchi range. It will allow drivers to use a mobile app to instruct the car to drive via autopilot to a certain location and use artificial intelligence to switch on appliances at home while on the road, according to a statement last month.A spokesperson for Evergrande said it was working with international partners including Magna, EDAG Engineering Group AG and Austrian parts maker AVL List GmbH in developing “14 models simultaneously.” Representatives from Magna declined to comment. A Baidu spokesperson said the company had no further details to share, while a representative for Tencent said the software venture is with a related firm called Beijing Tinnove Technology Co. that operates independently. Tinnove didn’t respond to requests for comment.Rather than staggering model releases, Evergrande NEV appears to be rolling out every type of car all at once under its Hengchi brand, which sports a roaring gold lion on the badge and translates loosely to ‘unstoppable gallop.’ The nine models being launched span almost all major passenger vehicle segments from sedans to SUVS and multi-purpose vehicles. Prices will range from about 80,000 yuan ($12,000) to 600,000 yuan, although the final costs could change, a person familiar said.That’s a completely different product development strategy to EV pioneers like Tesla, which only has four models on offer. Nio and Xpeng have also chosen to focus on just a handful of marques, and even then are struggling to break into the black.“The market has proved the effectiveness of the ‘one product in vogue at one time’ strategy,” said Zhang Xiang, an automobile industry researcher at the North China University of Technology. “Evergrande is offering many products and expects a win. There’s a question mark over whether this will work.”Without any long-term carmaking nous, Evergrande has issued uncompromising directives to meet its latest production targets, according to the people. Two models, including the Hengchi 5, a compact SUV that rivals Xpeng’s G3, are targeting mass production in a little over 20 months. To hit that timing, certain industry procedures, like making mule cars, or testbed vehicles equipped with prototype components that require evaluation, may be skipped, people familiar with the situation said. Evergrande told Bloomberg it has entered a “sprint stage toward mass production.”As it is, Bloomberg could only find one instance where the Hengchi 5 has been showcased in public, in photos and grainy footage released by Evergrande in February as the cars drove around a snow-covered field in Inner Mongolia. The company’s shares surged to a record.Glossing over those steps is unusual, said Zhong Shi, a former automotive project manager turned independent analyst.“There’s a standard engineering process of product development, validation and verification, which includes several laboratory and road tests” in China and everywhere else, Zhong said. “It’s hard to compress that to shorter than three years.”While there’s no suggestion Evergrande’s approach violates any regulations, its stock-market run could be in for a reality check. After similarly hefty market gains, some EV startups in the U.S. that have yet to prove their viability as revenue-generating, profitable entities have lost their shine over the past few months amid concern about valuations and as established carmakers like VW move faster into EV fray.Read more: The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsThe industry’s multi-billion dollar surge also hasn’t escaped Beijing’s attention. Evergrande NEV shares dipped lower last month after an editorial from the state-run Xinhua news agency highlighted concerns about how the EV sector is evolving. Of particular worry are companies that are shirking their responsibility to build quality cars, a blind race by local governments to attract EV projects, and high valuations by companies that have yet to deliver a single mass-produced car, according to the missive, which named Evergrande specifically in that regard. “The huge gap between production capacity and market value shows there is hype in the NEV market,” it said.Still, Evergrande NEV’s stock has gained 18% since then, buoyed by the outlook for China’s electric-car market. EVs currently account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, BloombergNEF data show, with demand forecast to soar as the market matures and electric-car prices fall. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone, research firm Canalys said in a February report.With competition also on the rise, some outside Evergrande NEV’s loyal shareholder base remain skeptical.“The market is getting crowded but unless you have a preferred lane, there’s not much chance to win,” Automobility’s Russo said. “Maybe there’s some synergy with the property businesses but right now it’s an EV story, and a pretty expensive one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's Afterpay considers U.S. listing as 'buy now, pay later' takes off

    (Reuters) -Australian buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay said on Tuesday it is exploring a U.S. listing after North America became its biggest market, offering global investors an easier path to owning a stock that has boomed through the pandemic. Afterpay has tapped Goldman Sachs to advise on the listing, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Goldman declined to comment.

  • Wall Street slips from record levels; Tesla drops after fatal car crash

    Major U.S. stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash. The electric-car maker was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants. The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend.

  • Australia's Orocobre buying Galaxy for $1.4 billion to create world No.5 lithium miner

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian lithium miner Orocobre Ltd is buying smaller domestic peer Galaxy Resources for $1.4 billion to create the world's fifth most valuable producer of the key raw material for electric vehicle batteries. The all-stock deal for A$1.78 billion ($1.38 billion)announced on Monday, which will also establish Australia's most valuable lithium miner with a A$4 billion market capitalisation, comes as demand for the material is booming amid a jump in global sales of electric vehicles. The new entity will have hard rock, brine, and chemicals assets across Australia, Argentina, Canada and Japan, and will be able to accelerate development and sell into global markets.

  • Iron Ore Giants Challenged in Race to Meet Soaring China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top two iron ore miners struggled to keep up with strong Chinese demand in the first quarter of 2021, hit by operational challenges and weather disruptions, in a positive sign for prices that are already at decade highs.Brazil’s Vale SA churned out less ore than expected last quarter after lower productivity at one mine and a ship loader fire, with its recovery from an early-2019 tailings dam disaster proving a little slower than expected. Rio Tinto Group’s shipments were disrupted by wetter-than-average weather at its Pilbara operations in Western Australia.Benchmark iron ore surged Monday over $180 a ton -- the highest since May 2011 -- following news that China’s crude steel production jumped 19% last month from a year earlier to near a record. The nation’s output of the alloy is booming at the same time as a pollution crackdown has lifted prices and benefited profit margins at mills.“With the market relatively tight at the moment, it will certainly see any failure to meet current guidelines as relatively positive for the price,” said Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. Vale and Rio both maintained their forecasts for full-year production, though a slower-than-expected recovery at Vale could see the market reset its expectations, he said.Rio cautioned that its guidance for annual output of up to 340 million tons was subject to logistical risks associated with bringing 90 million tons of replacement mine capacity on stream. It also said that Tropical Cyclone Seroja had impacted its Pilbara mine and port operations in April.It was a “mediocre quarter” for Rio, said Tyler Broda, mining analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. Quarterly production was 6% less than the bank’s estimate, he said. “Not all that much is going in the right direction from a bottom-up basis for Rio Tinto as they continue to tackle the various challenges at their operations and projects, but main commodities iron ore and aluminum are both benefiting from the China decarbonisation theme.”Iron ore futures in Singapore rose as much as 1.9% to $180.55 a ton before trading at $178.50 by 9:04 a.m. local time. Prices in Dalian rose as much as 1.7% higher, while hot-rolled coil and rebar both rose in Shanghai.Steel prices in China finished the quarter at decade highs as construction activity and demand in the first quarter exceeded both 2020 and 2019, Rio said. Strong demand and margins -- at their highest since 2018 -- have lifted demand for higher quality iron ore products and the nation’s renewed focus on reducing steelmaking emissions will likely restrain exports in 2021, supporting margins globally, the company said.The short-term outlook for iron ore prices remained strong, ANZ’s Hynes said, with Chinese steel mills content to accept current high prices for their main feedstock while their margins were so strong. However, he added the cost of ore was now well above fair value, with the risk of a pullback later in the year if Beijing’s plans to curb steel production to control greenhouse gas emissions start to impact on demand.“If we saw a 1% fall in Chinese steel production that would potentially wipe out about 15-20 million tons of iron ore,” said HynesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Recovers From Sunday Slump to $56K as Doge Jumps 19%

    Volumes on the CoinDesk 20 eight spot BTC venues was over $8 billion for the first time since Feb. 23.

  • China Huarong Panic Eases After Government Breaks Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- After two weeks of relentless losses, China Huarong Asset Management Co. bondholders are finally finding reasons for optimism.Huarong bonds jumped after China’s financial regulator said on Friday that the bad-debt manager was operating normally and had ample liquidity, its first official comments since the company jolted Asian credit markets by missing a deadline to report earnings on March 31. While the regulator’s statement was hardly a full-throated pledge of government support, it was enough to cement a rally in Huarong bonds from record lows and ease fears of contagion. The gains continued on Monday.One of the state-owned company’s dollar bonds -- a 3.375% note maturing in May 2022 -- climbed to about 89 cents after trading at 65 cents on Wednesday, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg.The rebound suggests investors have become less concerned about extreme scenarios like bankruptcy. Yet questions remain about the extent of Beijing’s support as Huarong tries to overhaul its business.The company, controlled by China’s Ministry of Finance, has been mired in scandal since its former chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery in 2018 and executed earlier this year. Under Lai, Huarong moved beyond its original mandate of helping banks dispose of bad debt, raising billions of dollars from offshore bondholders and expanding into everything from trust companies to securities trading and illiquid investments.If China decides to impose losses on Huarong bondholders in a debt restructuring, it would be the nation’s most consequential credit event since the late 1990s and the clearest sign yet that Beijing is serious about reducing moral hazard in its $54 trillion financial industry. But if Huarong continues to meet its obligations, the company’s bonds could end up delivering a windfall to investors who bought after prices plunged this month.“The fact that a regulator finally said something should give the market some confidence,” said David Loevinger, a former China specialist at the U.S. Treasury and now a managing director at TCW Group Inc. in Los Angeles. “The amazing thing is like many investors, if you asked me a month ago, what is the risk of Huarong restructuring its debt, I would have said close to zero. Even though I still think it’s unlikely, the risk is no longer zero.”In a statement late Friday, Huarong said it will accelerate disposal of existing risks and keep focusing on its main business of non-performing loans. Huarong said it’s working on its full-year earnings report with its auditor and will disclose it at an appropriate time.Investors will be keeping a close eye on the company’s near-term debt payments for any signs of stress.Huarong’s onshore securities unit said on Monday it had wired funds to fully repay a local bond due April 18. Reports that Huarong has prepared funds to pay a S$600 million ($450 million) bond due April 27 helped trigger the rally in its offshore debt from record lows on Thursday.The comments from China’s regulator on Friday suggest the worst of the Huarong crisis is likely over, according to Yong Zhu, who manages about $6 billion at DuPont Capital Management in Wilmington, Delaware.“The statement from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is a clear indication that the policy of the Chinese government is to support Huarong and avoid near term default,” said Zhu, who doesn’t own the bonds.Credit-default swaps on China Huarong International Holdings Ltd., an offshore unit of Huarong, tumbled to 956 basis points on Friday from a record 1,466 basis points, according to ICE Data Services.What Bloomberg Intelligence says“The Chinese government still operates in an opaque manner. So until something is officially announced, things are still in play. It’s either a bailout or a big haircut. People are sensitive to any news.”-- Dan Wang, credit analyst a Bloomberg Intelligence.If Huarong were to restructure with offshore bondholders taking a hit, investors would reassess the credit risk of other Chinese companies that use a similar funding mechanism, said Nick Smallwood, an emerging-market debt strategist at M&G Investments. That would make future borrowing more costly and difficult to come by, Smallwood said.“I think there is an expectation that Huarong will not default and that it is a structurally important credit, resulting in a higher likelihood of government support,” said Steven Oh, head of fixed income at Pinebridge Investments.Chinese policy makers will have to weigh the broader market implications as they decide how to proceed, according to TCW’s Loevinger.“Clearly, the direction of the policy is they want to send a signal that creditors have to pay more attention to credit risks and they have to stop expecting bailouts,” Loevinger said. “They want to kill the chicken to scare monkeys. But having Huarong default would be killing the tiger. Obviously, it’s a much bigger systemic risk.”(Updates with bond prices in third paragraph and Huarong Securities local bond repayment in tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NextEra Inks $733 Million Wind Purchase in Latest Green Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- NextEra Energy Inc. agreed to acquire four wind farms from Brookfield Renewable Partners LP for $733 million in the energy giant’s biggest purchase since 2019.The wind turbines have combined output of almost 400 megawatts and have long-term sales contracts for their power, NextEra said in a statement on Monday. Three are in California and one is in New Hampshire. NextEra plans to fund the transaction with a combination of cash and debt.NextEra Energy Partners LP, the subsidiary that is purchasing the assets, is a publicly listed partnership formed by its parent to buy energy projects. The Brookfield deal is its largest since the acquisition of a natural gas pipeline operator about 18 months ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“This deal is a bit unusual because NEP is buying assets from a third-party rather than the parent company,” said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James. “Other than that, this is a routine, modest-sized acquisition for NEP” that will increase NEP’s generation portfolio by about 7%.Florida-based NextEra is the world’s biggest provider of wind and solar energy and for a brief span in 2020 surpassed oil titans Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. in market value. The deal with Brookfield is its most recent move into renewables this year, with NextEra working on a plan to electrify school buses, building the world’s biggest solar-powered battery system as well as a solar farm in Iowa.NextEra was also one of the big U.S. utilities that last week told Texas lawmakers that proposals to mandate winterization of the power grid would unfairly burden wind and solar generators with extra costs.Units of NextEra Energy Partners fell 0.7% to $73.77 at 9:41 a.m. in New York. The deal is expected to close during the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals.(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's Woolworths takes controlling stake in data analytics firm for $173 million

    The company said on Tuesday it will increase its shareholding in Quantium for A$223 million ($173.25 million). The deal implies a valuation of A$796 million for Quantium, nearly 20-times the value when it took a 50% stake in 2013. Woolworths, which benefited from COVID-19-induced stockpiling in 2020, had warned in February that sales growth would slow in the months ahead as travel restrictions eased and vaccinations increased.

  • Coinbase Hangover Rattles Crypto Assets With Bitcoin Falling

    (Bloomberg) -- The mania that drove crypto assets to records as Coinbase Global Inc. went public last week turned on itself on the weekend, sending Bitcoin tumbling the most since February.The world’s biggest cryptocurrency plunged as much as 15% on Sunday, just days after reaching a record of $64,870. It subsequently pared some of the losses and was trading at about $57,000 at around 1:25 p.m. in Tokyo Monday.Ether, the second-biggest token, dropped below $2,000 over the weekend before also paring losses. The volatility buffeted Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano too. Dogecoin -- the token started as a joke -- bucked the trend and is up 25% over 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.The weekend carnage came after a heady period for the industry that saw the value of all coins surge past $2.25 trillion amid a frenzy of demand for all things crypto in the runup to Coinbase’s direct listing on Wednesday. The largest U.S. crypto exchange ended the week valued at $68 billion, more than the owner of the New York Stock Exchange.“With hindsight it was inevitable,” Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz said in a tweet Sunday. “Markets got too excited around $Coin direct listing. Basis blowing out, coins like $BSV, $XRP and $DOGE pumping. All were signs that the market got too one way.”Dogecoin, which has limited use and no fundamentals, rallied last week to be worth about $50 billion at one point before stumbling Saturday. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site a few times Friday, the online exchange said in a blog post.There was also speculation Sunday in several online reports that the crypto plunge was related to concerns the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. The Treasury declined to comment, and its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) said in an emailed response on Sunday that it “does not comment on potential investigations, including on whether or not one exists.”‘Price to Pay’“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley moved toward providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients.VolatilityThat’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Moreover, governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses.(Updates prices in the second and third paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks pull back from record levels as tech stocks dive

    Stocks fell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow retreating from record levels.

  • Bitfarms Plans 210 MW Bitcoin Mining Facility in Argentina

    The Canadian mining firm’s project will be able to power some 55,000 new-generation mining machines.

  • India is already a major IT supplier for the US—can it be more?

    "Only five US industry sectors—all manufacturing-based—have become dependent on China, whereas just about every industry now relies on India for IT."

  • Bank of England and HM Treasury Launch Taskforce for UK CBDC

    This is the first sign the Bank of England exploring the launch of a CBDC following the release of a discussion paper in March 2020.

  • IBM Shares Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth Since 2018

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares jumped in extended trading after the company reported its biggest revenue gain in eleven quarters, driven by demand for cloud services and suggesting Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna’s turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit.Sales increased 1% to $17.7 billion in the three months ended Mar. 31, the Armonk, New York-based company said Monday in a statement. That beat the $17.3 billion analysts had forecast, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.IBM reported first-quarter revenue growth in three of its five business segments, including Cloud and Cognitive Software, which saw a sales increase of 3.8% from a year earlier to $5.4 billion. The Global Business Services unit, which includes consulting, and the Systems unit, which includes hardware and operating systems software, also posted year-over-year sales increases.April marks a full year at the helm for Krishna, who took over as CEO from Ginni Rometty with plans to focus on artificial intelligence and the cloud to revive growth after years of stagnation. Krishna has reorganized the 109-year-old tech giant around a hybrid-cloud strategy, which allows customers to store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Total cloud revenue increased 21% to $6.5 billion in the first quarter.Krishna said he is “confident” IBM will deliver revenue growth in the second quarter and the rest of the year. “We will exit 2021 in a stronger position than we started,” he said on a conference call after the results were released.The shares increased as much as 4.9% in late trading, after closing at $133.12 in New York. The company has gained 5.8% so far this year compared with an increase of 11% for the S&P 500.Krishna attributed “increasing client adoption of our hybrid-cloud platform,” as well as growth in software and consulting, to helping the company “get off to a solid start for the year.”Last October, Krishna spun off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company, which will be called Kyndryl and be based in New York. The division, currently part of IBM’s Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. The unit, IBM’s biggest, has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. It was one of only two of IBM’s units to see revenue decline in the first quarter, with sales down 1.5%, to $6.37 billion. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.IBM also said revenue from Red Hat, which it bought in 2019 for $34 billion, gained 17% in the first quarter.Earnings excluding some costs were $1.77 a share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.65. Gross margin was 47.3%, compared with the 47.2% analysts expected.(Updates with CEO comments in the fifth paragraph. An earlier version of this story was corrected to remove reference to Cloud and Cognitive Software being the biggest unit.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Sticks With Old Growth Drivers to Spur Covid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- After fueling its V-shaped recovery by boosting spending on housing and infrastructure, China appears in no rush to drop its investment-led growth model despite international calls for it to “rebalance” its economy.First quarter data released Friday underlined just how reliant China remains on its current approach: investment spending rose 6% compared with a 4.2% increase in retail sales, based on two-year average growth rates to strip out base effects from last year’s coronavirus lockdowns. Beijing approved investment projects in energy, transport and hi-tech sectors worth 45.4 billion yuan ($7 billion) in the first quarter alone, it said Monday.The International Monetary Fund and others have long argued that China’s unusually heavy dependence on investment in infrastructure and property has led to an unbalanced economy. While it’s helped to fuel decades of rapid growth, critics say it’s also led to a reliance on debt -- which could spark a financial crisis -- and overcapacity in the economy, as has happened in the past in industries like steel and coal.Raising the share of household consumption would help to “rebalance” the economy, the argument goes. At about 43% of gross domestic product, China has one of the highest investment ratios of any major economy, while consumption is about 38%.Justin Yifu Lin, a former chief economist at the World Bank who was an adviser to President Xi Jinping last year, said in an interview that calls for consumption-led growth “are not supported by empirical evidence or economic theory.” He argues that high investment in new infrastructure and equipment enables workers to be more productive and raises their income, in turn increasing consumption.“If I’m an ordinary person what I care about will be the growth rate of consumption. We’d like to have higher consumption, but not necessarily a higher consumption ratio,” he said. Any increase in China’s consumer spending share in the next five years “will be gradual,” he said.Growth SourcesThat message is echoed by the central bank. In a working paper last week, People’s Bank of China researchers led by Chen Hao wrote that “consumption has never been a source of growth” and that “we attach importance to investment.” They singled out the U.S. as a warning, arguing that excessive consumption and low savings fueled a large trade deficit and contributed to the 2008 global financial crisis.The pandemic increased China’s gap between investment and consumption as Beijing aimed financial aid at companies to resume production, rather than handing cash to households. The U.S. Treasury said in a report last week that China’s lack of government support for households had fueled its rising trade surplus in 2020, calling on Beijing to “take decisive steps” to allocate more resources to consumers.Lin says declining household consumption and an increased trade surplus are short-term effects of the pandemic and Beijing doesn’t need aggressive policies to counter them.“Once the world returns to a normal situation I think the structure will spontaneously adjust back to the more balanced pattern,” he said.In the longer term, because China is the leading producer of consumer goods but relies on other countries for raw materials it uses for investment, increasing the consumption share would not have a direct effect on the country’s trade surplus, Lin said. China’s current account surplus, the broadest measure of trade in goods and services, fell below 2% of GDP before the coronavirus pandemic, even as it maintained a high investment rate.The share of consumer spending in China’s GDP will increase at a slower pace in the next few years and economic growth still needs the support of investment, said Xu Hongcai, deputy director of the China Association of Policy Science’s economic policy committee, a think tank affiliated with the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee. There’s still a lack of infrastructure to support urbanization and an aging population, he added.There are other indications that Beijing’s consumption push will be muted. The government’s latest five-year plan released last month predicts that the share of household income in GDP, the main determinant of consumer spending power, will remain roughly constant through to 2025. Beijing plans to invest the equivalent of trillions of dollars in digital infrastructure and green energy over the next five years.‘Demand-Side Reforms’Late last year, the Communist Party called for “demand-side reform,” a pledge that many interpreted as emphasizing policies aimed at creating a more equal distribution of household income. Since those with lower incomes tend to save less, re-distributive policies could increase consumption without raising the overall household income share.Yet the five-year plan shifted language to “demand side management,” which is a “less ambitious formulation,” according to Andrew Batson, China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics. Bejing has announced plans to increase consumption this year, but “none of these policy goals are associated with quantitative targets, or seem sizable enough to move the needle on aggregate consumer spending,” Batson wrote in a note. “The government does not actually have a plan to boost consumption.”Some Chinese economists worry that investment spending is too low, rather than too high. Former central bank adviser Yu Yongding last week argued for a faster rate of increase in government infrastructure spending to boost growth, dismissing fears that added debt will increase financial risks.“An inadequate economic growth rate will increase, rather than reduce, vulnerabilities of the financial environment,” he wrote in the state-run China Daily.(Updates with first-quarter investment in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.