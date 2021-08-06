SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Allianz SE and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE August 6, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allianz SE ('Allianz' or 'the Company') (OTC PINK:ALIZY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Allianz disclosed on August 1, 2021, that: 'subsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ('DOJ') has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ.' The Company added: 'in light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group.' Based on this news, the Company's American depositary receipt ('ADR') price fell by 8% the next day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

