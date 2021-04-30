U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against FibroGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against FibroGen, Inc. ("FibroGen" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FGEN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 8, 2019 and April 6, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 11, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FibroGen's past disclosures of U.S. primary cardiovascular safety analyses from the Phase 3 program of roxadustat included post-hoc changes to the stratification factors. The Company's analyses with the original stratification factors resulted in higher hazard ratios (point estimates of relative risk) and 95% confidence intervals. The Company could not demonstrate that roxadustat reduces the risk of or is a better treatment than MACE+ in dialysis, and MACE and MACE+ in incident dialysis compared to epoetin-alfa. The Company faced uncertainty over the approval of its NDA for Roxadustat by the FDA. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about FibroGen, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643501/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-FibroGen-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

