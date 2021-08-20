U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.66
    +34.86 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,142.54
    +248.42 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,696.47
    +154.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.76
    +34.34 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.65
    -1.04 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8380
    +0.0970 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,699.52
    +3,046.18 (+6.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.77
    +34.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yalla Group Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited ('Yalla' or 'the Company') (NYSE:YALA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 30, 2020 and August 9, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 12, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Yalla failed to disclose that it systemically overstated both its user metrics and its revenue. Based on this fact, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Yalla, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660707/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Reminds-Investors-of-a-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Yalla-Group-Limited-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health Stocks Notched Higher on Friday

    Following a severe beating for all three stocks, their share prices seem to be getting some support.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Inovio Stocks Sank This Week

    Investors appeared to be rattled by the U.S. government's decision to move forward with booster doses of mRNA vaccines.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions — what that tells market historians

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Will Intel Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has not shown any signs in recent years that it is on its way to a $1 trillion market capitalization. CEO Pat Gelsinger has instituted changes that could address technical challenges and spawn new lines of business. Interestingly, a $1 trillion market cap for Intel within nine years is not as far-fetched as one might assume.

  • Why C3.ai Is a Buy Ahead of Earnings

    It's the only pure-play artificial intelligence company in the industry, and it's available at a steep discount.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.