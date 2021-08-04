U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.12
    -14.03 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,828.42
    -287.98 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,789.87
    +28.58 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.47
    -23.12 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    -2.23 (-3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1800
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4810
    +0.4310 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,363.86
    +1,160.48 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.79
    +45.02 (+4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f/k/a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ('ATI' or 'the Company') (NYSE:ATIP) (NYSE:ATIP.WT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. ATI reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on July 26, 2021. The Company reduced its full year guidance, blaming 'the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter.' Based on this news, which came just weeks after its June 16, 2021 business combination with Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II ('FVAC II'), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), ATI's share price plummeted by 43% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658413/SHAREHOLDER-ACTION-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-ATI-Physical-Therapy-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC, GameStop, and Sundial Growers Shares Are All Lower Today

    Shares of meme stocks AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were all heading lower in morning trading Wednesday, with the theater operator down 4%, the video game retailer off over 1%, and the marijuana company falling 3.5%. The three companies have failed to maintain any sort of momentum from their earlier bull runs, and calls for retail investors to stand strong are not resonating as much as they did previously during the share-buying frenzy of January.

  • Why General Motors Stock Crashed Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today, and the stock is reacting strongly. Revenue of $34.2 billion handily beat expectations of about $31 billion, but earnings per share came in short of estimates, which is what investors appear to be focusing on today. As of 12:50 p.m. EDT, GM shares were down 8.4% following the report.

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • Here's Why FuelCell Energy Stock Plunged More Than Its Peers in July

    Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) plunged 28.9% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The fall was much higher than stocks of peers Bloom Energy or Plug Power, which fell roughly 19% and 20%, respectively. On July 12, FuelCell Energy announced it had received a court case win versus Posco Energy.

  • Here's Why Nikola Stock Bounced Back Wednesday

    Some comments from a large industrial engine company about the hydrogen economy gave Nikola a boost today.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to the Lumen Technologies second-quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Neel Dev, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • GM is 'better positioned' to weather chip shortage: Analyst

    General Motors reported second quarter earnings that missed expectations. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Microvision Shares Fell 18% Last Month

    Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 17.8% in July, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. A drop or a jump of that magnitude often points to game-changing news, but it was really just business as usual for this ultra-volatile stock. The maker of micro-display systems for augmented reality and lidar laser-scanning tools for autonomous vehicles had one minor news item to share last month.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • Why Coursera Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of Coursera (NYSE: COUR) stock rocketed to a 17.4% gain as of 12:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company having just reported Q2 2021 financial results that look "mixed" in the extreme. On the one hand, Coursera blew away analyst targets for Q2 revenue, producing $102.1 million where Wall Street had expected only $91.5 million. On the other hand, though, Coursera appears to have missed analyst predictions on profit entirely.

  • 3 Things Investors Need to Know Heading Into Upstart's Q2 Earnings

    Lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to determine consumers' ability to repay loans, is getting ready to report its second-quarter earnings for 2021 on Aug. 10. Investors are looking to earnings to push shares higher again after the stock has fallen 37% from its highest price this year. Here are three crucial things for investors to focus on when Upstart reports.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • Reddit Crypto Traders Rush for Riches Before Wall Street Invades

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Tweed is worlds apart from Wall Street traders. The 20-year-old finished high school just two years ago, never went to college and works out of his bedroom at the family home in Surrey, England.Yet thanks to the fragmented new world of crypto, Tweed is making markets in Bitcoin derivatives with his one-man operation, which is connected to two of the largest exchanges -- alongside the hedge fund pros.After learning how to build algorithms from a stranger on Reddit, he’s try

  • When Will AMC Entertainment Bring Back Its Dividend?

    Shareholders want to know when the multiplex operator will begin returning money to its investors. They're not going to like the answer.